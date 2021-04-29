Fitchburg movie theater to reopen in June under AMC name

The shuttered 18-screen movie theater at 6091 McKee Road in Fitchburg is now expected to reopen in June as AMC Fitchburg 18.

The multiplex was most recently known as New Vision Theatres Fitchburg 18 + IMAX, which closed last spring due to the pandemic. AMC Theatres announced on its website that it plans to reopen the Fitchburg theater as well as seven other New Vision sites across the country under the AMC name.

The changeover follows a long legal path that has now circled back to AMC’s ownership.

AMC owned the Fitchburg theater complex until 2017, when it was sold to the theater chain New Visions Theatres.

The sale stemmed from antitrust concerns following AMC’s acquisition of the Carmike Cinemas chain. The Carmike purchase included five Sundance theaters, one of which is located in the Hilldale shopping center at 430 N. Midvale Blvd. and is now known as AMC Madison 6.

Last August, a court allowed AMC Theatres to reacquire most of the theaters it had to divest after the Carmike merger after New Visions Theatres was forced to liquidate.