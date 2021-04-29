Fitchburg movie theater to reopen in June under AMC name

The shuttered 18-screen movie theater at 6091 McKee Road in Fitchburg is now expected to reopen in June as AMC Fitchburg 18.
The multiplex was most recently known as New Vision Theatres Fitchburg 18 + IMAX, which closed last spring due to the pandemic. AMC Theatres announced on its website that it plans to reopen the Fitchburg theater as well as seven other New Vision sites across the country under the AMC name.
The changeover follows a long legal path that has now circled back to AMC’s ownership.
AMC owned the Fitchburg theater complex until 2017, when it was sold to the theater chain New Visions Theatres.
The sale stemmed from antitrust concerns following AMC’s acquisition of the Carmike Cinemas chain. The Carmike purchase included five Sundance theaters, one of which is located in the Hilldale shopping center at 430 N. Midvale Blvd. and is now known as AMC Madison 6.
Last August, a court allowed AMC Theatres to reacquire most of the theaters it had to divest after the Carmike merger after New Visions Theatres was forced to liquidate.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused extreme economic hardship in the movie theater industry, and the proposed amendments are necessary to ameliorate additional harm to the industry,” wrote U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss in the decision, according to the entertainment publication Variety.
The properties remained closed through the winter.
Now “all eight of the New Vision Theatres will be re-branded as part of the AMC family of theatres,” AMC announced on its website. “The first change you will notice are the new, branded signs on the interior of the building.”
No other renovations are planned at this time at AMC Fitchburg 18 or the other sites, according to the website. Although the new AMC name for the Fitchburg theater does not include the word “IMAX,” the website does mention the term in describing the theater’s features.
Calls and emails to AMC for comment were not returned.
Most Madison-area movie theaters have reopened in stages since last fall, offering socially distanced seating in limited-capacity theaters, or even “rent your own theater” options for individual households. The Flix Brewhouse movie theater at 85 E. Towne Mall and the Market Square Theatre at 6604 Odana Road remain closed.
Newly announced Dane County Public Health Requirements to go into effect May 5 will allow movie theaters and other “places of amusement and activity” to increase indoor capacity to 75%, although the venues must still allow for six feet distancing between individuals not from the same household or living unit.