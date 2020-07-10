'First Cow' is a moo-ving tale of friendship on the frontier

Is there a more quintessentially American filmmaker working today than Kelly Reichardt? With her understated and poignant features, set in both the present day (“Certain Women,” “Wendy and Lucy”) and the frontier past (“Meek’s Cutoff” and the new “First Cow”), Reichardt’s films grapple with the distance between the stories that America tells about itself, and the country it really is.
All of her films are set in the Pacific Northwest, in which the beauty of the natural world often runs up against the greed of those who would exploit it to survive. And yet her films never make an overt political statement, instead observing both the oppressed and the oppressor with patience and deep empathy.
“First Cow” deepens those themes further, a poignant tale of friendship and innovation and the difficulty of sustaining both in a harsh, dog-eat-dog environment. The film started to hit theaters in March before the coronavirus shut down movie theaters, and is now available on video-on-demand from Amazon Video, VUDU, iTunes and other streaming sites.
The film opens in the present day, with the sight of a massive container ship slowly moving down a river. On the banks of the river, a woman (Alia Shawkat) and her dog are hiking, and the dog suddenly begins digging in the dirt. The woman sees what the dog is trying to unearth — two human skeletons, laying side by side.
The rest of “First Cow” takes place in 1809; that river, straightened out and deepened by people to become a commercial waterway in 2020, was once meandering and untamed. We see a group of fur trappers tramping through the woods, hoping to strike it big. Hungry and empty-handed, they abuse their lowly cook, a gentle man nicknamed Cookie (John Magaro), who is along for the ride.
While foraging for something to eat, Cookie finds a Chinese immigrant named King-Lu (Orion Lee), hiding in the brush from pursuers. Perhaps feeling a kinship with King-Lu as a fellow outsider in this rough frontier, Cookie keeps King-Lu hidden and brings him food.
The two men meet up later at an outpost, and their friendship is cemented in a hardscrabble world where it’s every man for himself. Then, a new arrival comes to the outpost, a beautiful brown cow owned by an arrogant British landowner with the Dickensian name of Chief Factor (Toby Jones). It’s the first cow in all of the Oregon Territory, a symbol of status and of civilization for Factor.
It also provides Cookie, who apprenticed under a baker in Boston, with an idea. He could use the cow’s milk to make and sell “oily cakes,” much more delicious than the flour-and-water hardtack biscuits that those on the frontier choke down. Cookie and King-Lu milk the cow under cover of darkness, and in the daytime sell out their little cakes at the outpost. For the dirty, lonely men trying to make their fortune in a pitiless place, the oily cakes are a rare luxury. Even Factor, unaware that the cakes are made with his own purloined milk, marvels at them. “I taste London in these cakes,” he enthuses.
While Cookie makes the cakes, King-Lu dreams of traveling to San Francisco and starting a proper bakery business. Their story is the story of many American startups, the craftsman and the businessman forging a partnership together. Watching King-Lu and Cookie make their plans, I couldn’t help but think of another pair of dreamers from the West Coast — Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.
But while the American dream is easy to dream, it’s tough to achieve, and “First Cow” is a clear-eyed look at the headwinds that ordinary men face in a capitalist society to achieve their goals.
Working with her longtime muse Jeff Raymond from his novel “The Half-Life,” Reichardt tells her story at an unhurried pace, matching the rhythms of this world. She treasures the details of the frontier — the dirt under the fingernails, the rough texture of the clothes, the time it takes to do something as simple as making cakes.
Just surviving is an ordeal. Cookie and King-Lu strive for more, and Reichardt’s portrait of their enduring friendship and shared dreams is a profoundly moving one.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!