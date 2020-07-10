'First Cow' is a moo-ving tale of friendship on the frontier

The rest of “First Cow” takes place in 1809; that river, straightened out and deepened by people to become a commercial waterway in 2020, was once meandering and untamed. We see a group of fur trappers tramping through the woods, hoping to strike it big. Hungry and empty-handed, they abuse their lowly cook, a gentle man nicknamed Cookie (John Magaro), who is along for the ride.

While foraging for something to eat, Cookie finds a Chinese immigrant named King-Lu (Orion Lee), hiding in the brush from pursuers. Perhaps feeling a kinship with King-Lu as a fellow outsider in this rough frontier, Cookie keeps King-Lu hidden and brings him food.

The two men meet up later at an outpost, and their friendship is cemented in a hardscrabble world where it’s every man for himself. Then, a new arrival comes to the outpost, a beautiful brown cow owned by an arrogant British landowner with the Dickensian name of Chief Factor (Toby Jones). It’s the first cow in all of the Oregon Territory, a symbol of status and of civilization for Factor.