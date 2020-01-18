Filmmakers pressure NFL to release long-lost tape of Super Bowl I

Cook said he initially thought the NFL would relent, and his film would have the happy ending of the tape being released to the world. Instead, the filmmakers have taken matters into their own hands a little with the Kickstarter campaign.

“I just realized they’re going to continue the strongarm tactics,” Cook said. “It’s never going to happen until we push them to do the right thing.”

The goal is to raise $50,000-$200,000 to finish the film “The Tape,” with the idea that releasing the completed documentary and spreading Haupt’s story will put pressure on the NFL to allow the tape’s release. A long-term goal is to raise $750,000 for the Cook and Skousen to buy the tape outright and release it themselves.

After three days, the 31-day campaign has already raised nearly $7,000. The Kickstarter offers perks for donors ranging from a direct download of the film for $30, to an executive producer credit for a $10,000 donation.

Cook said that, in a perfect world, they’d be able to release the tape this time next year, with Packers fans still basking in the afterglow of another Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. All that would be filmed as a triumphant ending to “The Tape,” which would be ideally completed later in 2021.