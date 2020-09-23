Filmmaker Niels Mueller returns to 'Small Town Wisconsin'

“I remember the first weekend I was calling around trying to find somebody to have a meal with,” Mueller said. David Sullivan wasn’t picking up, and Bill Heck’s not picking up, Kristen’s does not pick up. They had all gone out to a lake house together. You just can’t direct that stuff. They just liked each other.”

Mueller said he called in lots of favors to shoot on location, and people in Milwaukee were very welcoming, which is how he got to shoot in the Hotel Pfister, at Miller Park, and at the Wisconsin State Fair.

“The city really opened its doors to us. I had a friend of mine from Los Angeles fly out to the set, and I remember him saying, ‘These people are aggressively friendly.’”

Beyond the Boston festival, Mueller can’t say where the film will go. The Milwaukee Film Festival, which takes place in October and will also be virtual, seems like a perfect fit, but nothing has been announced yet. For now, he’s just happy that the film is done and reflects his love of his hometown.

“It was so great to come home and be there all summer, be close to my family and make a movie.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.