Filmmaker Agnes Varda looks back on her life in 'Varda by Agnes'

You always knew Agnes Varda would have the last word.
The acclaimed French filmmaker, who died last March at age 90, gives her six-decade career a fitting sendoff with a new personal documenetary, “Varda by Agnes.” It has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall. The screening is free and open to the public.
Varda already did a film looking back at her life when she turned 80, 2009’s “The Beaches of Agnes,” and says in the film that she’s not that interested in telling her own story. (“Others interest me more. I prefer filming them.”) But “Varda by Agnes,” which blends together several retrospective talks that Varda gave before live audiences, finds Varda with plenty more to say about her career and her life.
Look at Varda’s filmography and you might think it was the work of six different filmmakers, going from the New Wave realism of “Cleo from 5 to 7” to the empathetic documentary “The Gleaners and I” to the surreal all-star romance of “One Hundred and One Nights,” which features Robert De Niro and Catherine Deneuve paddling around a pond in a boat.
What binds them together is that affectionate interest in the lives of other people, particularly the seemingly ordinary thing they do that become extraordinary when seen through Varda’s camera lens. “Cleo from 5 to 7,” as the title suggested, followed a pop singer through 90 minutes of her life from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., in almost real time, as she awaits a cancer diagnosis.
“There were 10 steps,” Varda says of a shot of Cleo going down some stairs. “We filmed all 10.” By savoring the moments that other people might leave on the editing room floor, Varda makes them cinematic. “Nothing is trite if you film people with empathy and love.”
As we watch Varda recount her career, hopping from subject to subject, we see how inspiration and curiosity took her down unexpected paths from one project to the next. In “The Gleaners and I,” in which she followed people who scavenged perfectly good food thrown away by companies, she was taken by “heart-shaped potatoes,” two spuds that were joined at one end to make a heart shape. She was so taken she ended up creating an art installation featuring the potatoes, aging and sprouting new buds.
That opened up an entirely new avenue for her in the visual arts, using photographs and celluloid itself to create modern art in galleries and museums. And those installations brought her back to film with “Faces Places,” in which she and multimedia artist JR traveled the French countryside, pasting giant photos of ordinary people on the sides of buildings.
It’s rare for an artist to open their process up so fully to the public, and Varda does it in such an engaging and unpretentious way in “Varda by Agnes.” The documentary is one last gift for those who have followed her long career, and a guide for those who want to live their creative lives in such a fulfilling and inquisitive way.