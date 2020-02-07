Filmmaker Agnes Varda looks back on her life in 'Varda by Agnes'

“There were 10 steps,” Varda says of a shot of Cleo going down some stairs. “We filmed all 10.” By savoring the moments that other people might leave on the editing room floor, Varda makes them cinematic. “Nothing is trite if you film people with empathy and love.”

As we watch Varda recount her career, hopping from subject to subject, we see how inspiration and curiosity took her down unexpected paths from one project to the next. In “The Gleaners and I,” in which she followed people who scavenged perfectly good food thrown away by companies, she was taken by “heart-shaped potatoes,” two spuds that were joined at one end to make a heart shape. She was so taken she ended up creating an art installation featuring the potatoes, aging and sprouting new buds.

That opened up an entirely new avenue for her in the visual arts, using photographs and celluloid itself to create modern art in galleries and museums. And those installations brought her back to film with “Faces Places,” in which she and multimedia artist JR traveled the French countryside, pasting giant photos of ordinary people on the sides of buildings.

It’s rare for an artist to open their process up so fully to the public, and Varda does it in such an engaging and unpretentious way in “Varda by Agnes.” The documentary is one last gift for those who have followed her long career, and a guide for those who want to live their creative lives in such a fulfilling and inquisitive way.

