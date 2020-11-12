'Filmfarsi' unearths erased era of Iranian movie history

Filmfarsi is neither film nor Farsi. Discuss.

The old Mike Myers bit as “Coffee Talk” host Linda Richman on SNL came to mind while watching “Filmfarsi,” Ehsan Khoshbacht’s fascinating cinematic essay about a forgotten — or, to be more precise, erased — era in world film history.

“Filmfarsi” refers to a series of low-budget popular films made in Iran between the 1953 coup that put the Western-backed Shah of Iran in charge, and the 1979 revolution that swept the theocracy of Ayatollah Khomeini into power.

It was an era when Iran was straddling two identities, between the Islamist nation it had always been and the modernist society it wanted to be. The result was awkward, often badly made films that are hard to watch as movies, but fascinating to look at as cultural artifacts. They were neither good enough cinema to be “film,” but not authentically Iranian enough to be considered “Farsi.” For example, one movie cast modern pro-wrestling stars in a retelling of an ancient Persian legend.