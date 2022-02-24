Film fests back in full swing

Film festival season is officially in full swing, with the upcoming Lunafest Film Festival March 4-6 and the Beloit International Film Festival, which runs Feb. 25-March 6. The Wisconsin Film Festival also returns live to Madison in April.

Beloit International Film Festival: The 10-day BIFF, as it's known, is back in Beloit's historic downtown for in-person screenings and also will feature some films presented virtually. The festival runs through March 6 and includes workshops for filmmakers, presentations, live entertainment downtown — and, of course, feature, documentary and short films from around the world.

Film screenings are $10, or $5 for students with ID, and must be purchased in advance. Find a detailed schedule of films and related events at beloitfilmfest.org.

Wisconsin Film Festival: After two years online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Film Festival will return to its in-person format in Madison from April 7-14.

Things will kick off with "First Look at the Fest," held from 7 to 10 p.m. March 9 at the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co.-Hilldale, 357 Price Place. Moviegoers can get a sneak peek at the festival schedule before its public release March 10.

Lunafest features women filmmakers while supporting area nonprofits Zonta Club of Madison will present eight delightful — and revealing — short films in a virtual festival.

Admission to "First Look" is $40 in advance, $50 at the door, and includes an advance copy of the Film Guide, plus food, drink, trailers of this year's festival films, and a chance to reserve tickets to the 2022 festival. All-festival passes are also on sale now for $325. To learn more, go to wifilmfest.eventive.org/welcome.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.