Film fests back in full swing

"Escale" shown at the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival

The rediscovered 1934 French film "Escale" by Louis Valray was one of the films featured in the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival. 

Film festival season is officially in full swing, with the upcoming Lunafest Film Festival March 4-6 and the Beloit International Film Festival, which runs Feb. 25-March 6. The Wisconsin Film Festival also returns live to Madison in April.

Beloit International Film Festival: The 10-day BIFF, as it's known, is back in Beloit's historic downtown for in-person screenings and also will feature some films presented virtually. The festival runs through March 6 and includes workshops for filmmakers, presentations, live entertainment downtown — and, of course, feature, documentary and short films from around the world.

Film screenings are $10, or $5 for students with ID, and must be purchased in advance. Find a detailed schedule of films and related events at beloitfilmfest.org.

Wisconsin Film Festival: After two years online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Film Festival will return to its in-person format in Madison from April 7-14.

Things will kick off with "First Look at the Fest," held from 7 to 10 p.m. March 9 at the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co.-Hilldale, 357 Price Place. Moviegoers can get a sneak peek at the festival schedule before its public release March 10.

Admission to "First Look" is $40 in advance, $50 at the door, and includes an advance copy of the Film Guide, plus food, drink, trailers of this year's festival films, and a chance to reserve tickets to the 2022 festival. All-festival passes are also on sale now for $325. To learn more, go to wifilmfest.eventive.org/welcome.

