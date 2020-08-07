You are the owner of this article.
Fear spreads like a virus in chilling 'She Dies Tomorrow'
Fear spreads like a virus in chilling 'She Dies Tomorrow'

ENTER-SHE-DIES-TOMORROW-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Kate Lyn Sheil stars in "She Dies Tomorrow" as a woman who becomes convinced she has one day left to live.

 Jay Keitel, Neon

“Live every day like it’s your last,” the old saying goes. But how horrible would that really be?

Writer-director Amy Seimetz’s chilling “She Dies Tomorrow” is a mood piece of a horror film that takes that idea to unsettling lengths. There are no traditional “scares” in the film, just a clammy fear that spreads across the screen.

Kate Lyn Sheil plays Amy, a Los Angeles woman who suddenly becomes convinced, for no discernible reason, that she will die the following day. The film opens with an extreme close-up of her teary, mascara-streaked eye, and for the first 20 minutes we’re quarantined with her in her apartment as she tries to come to grips with this strange and certain knowledge, sobbing, drinking and listening to Mozart’s “Requiem.”

[Gillian Jacobs endures post-collegiate angst in warm and funny 'I Used To Go Here']

Her obsession is visualized by red, blue and green neon lights strobing across her face, and the faint whispers of voices. There’s a current of dark humor underlying the dread. At one point Amy downs a bottle of white wine and starts online shopping for ceremonial cremation urns. (Who knew they came in so many pretty colors?)

Her friend Jane (Jane Adams) comes over to try and shake her out of her dolor, but Amy is insistent that today is her last day on earth. Rebuffed, Jane goes home to her work, photographing microscopic images. And then she starts seeing those neon lights, and suddenly believes she’s going to die tomorrow, too.

Yes, “She Dies Tomorrow” is a pandemic movie, and a very strange one at that. Jane crashes the birthday party of her sister-in-law (Katie Aselton), and soon everybody at the party is convinced they’re going to die too. As the obsession spreads, characters respond in different ways to the news that their hours are numbered. Some sob, some laugh uncontrollably. Some are paralyzed with dread, others try and do the things they’ve always wanted to do with the time they have left.

Aside from the lights and the whispers, the spreading obsession has to be conveyed to the viewer entirely through the performances, which makes “She Dies Tomorrow” a showcase for the actors, who also include Chris Messina and Tunde Adebimpe. While the film was finished before COVID-19 struck, there’s something about watching this invisible, unexplainable force spread that feels queasily familiar.

Seimetz makes no attempt to explain what is causing this feeling, or even if it’s justified. Flashbacks that show who Amy got the “virus” from only lead to more questions. The film is more interested in creating a disturbing tension and bathing in it for 84 anxious minutes.

SHE DIES TOMORROW

Three stars

Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams

R for violence and language

1 hour 24 minutes 

Available Friday on video-on-demand from Amazon Video, ITunes, VUDU and other streaming sites

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic.

