Fear spreads like a virus in chilling 'She Dies Tomorrow'

Her friend Jane (Jane Adams) comes over to try and shake her out of her dolor, but Amy is insistent that today is her last day on earth. Rebuffed, Jane goes home to her work, photographing microscopic images. And then she starts seeing those neon lights, and suddenly believes she’s going to die tomorrow, too.

Yes, “She Dies Tomorrow” is a pandemic movie, and a very strange one at that. Jane crashes the birthday party of her sister-in-law (Katie Aselton), and soon everybody at the party is convinced they’re going to die too. As the obsession spreads, characters respond in different ways to the news that their hours are numbered. Some sob, some laugh uncontrollably. Some are paralyzed with dread, others try and do the things they’ve always wanted to do with the time they have left.

Aside from the lights and the whispers, the spreading obsession has to be conveyed to the viewer entirely through the performances, which makes “She Dies Tomorrow” a showcase for the actors, who also include Chris Messina and Tunde Adebimpe. While the film was finished before COVID-19 struck, there’s something about watching this invisible, unexplainable force spread that feels queasily familiar.

Seimetz makes no attempt to explain what is causing this feeling, or even if it’s justified. Flashbacks that show who Amy got the “virus” from only lead to more questions. The film is more interested in creating a disturbing tension and bathing in it for 84 anxious minutes.

