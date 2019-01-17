When the lights go up at the end of “Prototype,” the world looks different to the viewer. Having spent 62 minutes immersed in Canadian filmmaker Blake Williams’ dense tapestry of 3D images, it takes a period of adjustment for your eyes to be accustomed to real life again.
And isn’t that why we go to the movies, to see the world in a different way? Williams’ experimental film certainly accomplishes this, eschewing plot and character for sensation and discomfort. It’s also a testament to the untapped potential of 3D filmmaking.
The Madison premiere of “Prototype” (in 3D) takes place at 7 p.m. Friday at the UW-Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, the first screening of its Spring 2019 film series. The screening is free.
A single date appears on the screen, “Sept. 7, 1900.” That’s the day that a massive hurricane swept through Galveston, Texas, still considered the worst natural disaster in U.S. history. “Prototype” begins with still photos of the devastation caused by the hurricane. The soundtrack is appropriately apocalyptic, with noises that suggest thunder or heavy machinery interwoven with a loud, ominous drone.
Next we see vertigo-inducing shots of a roiling sea, the camera slowly turning until we’re not sure whether up is up and down is down. Images are overlaid on top of other images. Sometimes the image seen in the left eye and in the right eye don’t match. In one scene, we see twinkling stars through one eye but not the other. The effect is unnerving.
As “Prototype” progresses, the pictures become more chaotic and dense, with curved TV monitors filling the screen, each showing a different image. By the film’s third act, recognizable imagery has dissolved into a whirlwind of static and noise, as if a storm has swept away the film itself.
Past and present are overlaid in “Prototype” much like the images are laid on top of one another. Williams evokes our own modern cataclysmic dread by bringing up images of the 1900 devastation, suggesting a dark future.
“Prototype” runs just over an hour, and I’m not sure I could have taken another hour’s worth, in the same way I wouldn’t want to ride on a roller coaster for two hours. But as an exploration of the possibilities of 3D filmmaking both aesthetic and emotional, and one that can’t be replicated outside of a movie theater, it is an experience adventurous film fans shouldn’t pass up.