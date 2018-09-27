Blaze Foley was aptly named. He could warm the lives of those around him, or he could burn it all down.
The songwriter was part of the “Texas outlaw country” movement of the 1970s and 1980s, writing beautiful songs like “If I Could Only Fly” for musicians like Townes Van Zandt and Willie Nelson. Then he set fire to his own career and his own life, dying largely forgotten in 1989 at age 40.
Ethan Hawke’s “Blaze” manages the difficult trick of making a biopic about Foley that does justice to the highs and lows of his brief, staggering life. Featuring a mesmerizing central performance by Ben Dickey, “Blaze” avoids the clichés of the traditional biopic, instead creating a mood piece that feels like living inside one of Foley’s songs, in all its beauty and sadness.
The ambitious screenplay by Hawke and Sybil Rosen, Foley’s ex-partner, cuts back and forth between the past, present and future of Foley’s life. In the past, he’s a sweet partner to his Sybil (Alia Shawkat), writing songs just for her in their idyllic tree house home.
In the present, he’s a broken-down musician raging at an indifferent roadhouse audience in what would become his final show. And in the future, years after his death, his buddy Van Zandt (Charlie Sexton) is telling Foley’s story to a sycophantic radio host (Hawke himself), subtly rewriting Foley’s life posthumously into the stuff of legend.
The blending of the three storylines creates some evocative connections. When we see the fallen Foley in the roadhouse singing the sweet “Picture Cards,” his mind wanders back to Sybil, the great and lost love that inspired the song. But as loving as Foley could be, he could also be a monster, drinking and drugging himself into a stupor and raging at the few people left who would come see him.
“He went crazy once,” Van Zandt tells the radio host. “But he stayed there.”
Dickey, a musician who had barely acted before, is utterly convincing at capturing Foley’s contradictions, his bashful grin and his bared-teeth snarl. He both seeks recognition and is repelled by it. When three oilmen (entertainingly played by Sam Rockwell, Steve Zahn and “Boyhood” director Richard Linklater) attempt to bankroll his career, he’s almost giddy in self-sabotaging himself.
Hawke lovingly shoots Foley’s world — the roadhouses and country roads, the clapboard houses and pickup truck beds — finding magic in even the most weather-beaten imagery. Shawkat is soulful as the devoted Sybil, and Sexton (also primarily a musician) inhabits the legendary Van Zandt, who held his own demons at bay a little longer than Foley could.
In a way, “Blaze” is an interesting companion piece to Hawke’s last film as a director, the documentary “Seymour: An Introduction,” about a talented pianist who turned his back on fame to become a teacher. Both films look at the collision of art and commerce, and how traditional success may not be the best way to measure the artist.
“Blaze” is a movie intended to introduce Foley to the wider world that never heard him when he was alive. But Hawke and Dickey endeavor to do so the way they think Foley would have wanted — with tenderness, but never making excuses for his flaws. He was a complicated man who put the best parts of himself into his music, and although he died too young, the music remains.