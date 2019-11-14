The new “Charlie’s Angels” movie is a lot like the “Kingsman” movies. Both are silly, sexy, flashy riffs on action spy movies. But with two important differences.
The first, obviously, is that “Angels" puts women in the foreground rather than men. The second is that you don’t feel icky afterward for enjoying “Angels.”
Where casual chauvinism pervades "Kingsman" and so many other action movies, triple threat Elizabeth Banks (writer, director, co-star) has added a healthy dose of female empowerment to the formula that sustained both the 1970s TV show and the early 2000s Drew Barrymore movies. The message is not subtle (literally the first line of the movie is “I think women can do anything”) but then, nothing about this movie is subtle.
And when it’s kicking into gear — more often due to the comedy, especially Kristen Stewart’s ferociously funny performance, than the action scenes — it can be a really fun time.
Rather than reboot the series, this “Charlie’s Angels” suggests that the Angels have been around since the ‘70s, having grown from the original detective trio into an international organization of female crime fighters. The original Bosley (Patrick Stewart) is retiring, leaving a bunch of middle-management Bosleys (including Banks’ Bosley) to run operations.
It’s fitting that Stewart (Kristen, not Patrick) plays a gender-fluid ex-thief named Sabina, because she gleefully steals every scene she’s in. The moody arthouse performances Stewart has turned in lately (“Personal Shopper,” “Clouds of Sils Maria”) leave the viewer unprepared for her loose, rascally charm here. She has a ball playing a character with zero emotional filter, and strikes sparks with Anna Bellinska as Jane, a more uptight ex-MI6 agent.
Making them a threesome is Elena (Naomi Scott), a computer scientist who becomes an Angel-in-Training after she discovers her billionaire boss (Sam Claflin) may be up to something dastardly. This is the point in the review where I normally recount the plot. But let’s just say there’s a thing, and the bad guys want the thing so they can do something really bad with the thing, okay? Basic action movie stuff.
One of the clever things Banks does is to take a franchise defined by the male gaze and instead emphasize the feminine (if not outright feminist) qualities of her heroes. These Angels are more likely to wear athleisure than bikinis, and find time for tears and hugs between fight scenes. (“Hugs work,” Banks’ Bosley says.) Their “Q” is a New Age-y supplier/therapist named Saint (Luis Gerardo Mendez), who can supply concussion grenades or probiotic-infused kombucha, depending on what the Angels require.
The action is sometimes too frantically edited, and the film could stand to lose about 20 minutes out of its middle. But the three leads are consistently appealing, and Stewart livens up even the most rote scene with a smirk and a funny line.
And is there a random dance sequence? Of COURSE there’s a random dance sequence. It’s that kind of movie.