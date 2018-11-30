Like his previous films “Poetry” and “Secret Sunshine,” Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning” follows a character looking for morality in an indifferent world that seems to have no use for it.
Jongsu (Yoo Ah-in) is a young man who takes care of his family’s broken-down farm while his father is in jail for assaulting a public official. The farm is in shambles, and located so close to the DMZ that propaganda from North Korea can be heard blaring from a distant loudspeaker day and night.
On a trip into Seoul, Jongsu runs into Haemi (Jeon Jong-seo), who grew up in the same village but left to pursue her dreams. She seems worldly and sophisticated to Jongsu, although we can see the tawdriness of her existence in her tiny apartment and her job as a dancer.
Jongsu spends the night with Haemi and he falls hard for her. When she goes on a trip to Africa, he eagerly agrees to look after her apartment and feed her cat. That he never sees a cat in the apartment is one more mystery in the film.
When Haemi returns from the trip, she has a new man, Ben, with her. Ben is rich and worldly, a young man who lives in a fancy apartment and always seems to be smirking at a secret joke only he knows. Ben is amused by Haemi and her attempts to seem sophisticated for him. The awkward Jongsu doesn’t have a chance of competing against Ben for Haemi, especially since Ben is played by a genuine American TV star, Steven Yeun of “The Walking Dead.”
Much of “Burning” revolves around this love triangle, and Jongsu’s growing unease around Ben, who may be an arrogant jerk or may be a full-fledged sociopath. In one scene, Ben confesses that every now and then he likes to set fire to an abandoned greenhouse just to watch it burn. When Haemi disappears without a trace and Ben seems unconcerned, Jongsu fears that Ben may be much worse than an arsonist.
“Burning” is suspenseful, but I wouldn’t call it a thriller. It moves at a languorous pace, running nearly 150 minutes, and the suspense comes from all of the gaps Lee leaves in the story. Where is Haemi? What is up with Ben? And, honestly, what is up with Jongsu? Yoo, a first-time actor, plays him as a cipher, and we’re never sure if he’s just an earnest young man or if his father’s propensity for violence will surface in the son.
“Burning” presents this love triangle amid a chaotic and indifferent Korea, where the old economy represented by Jongsu’s farm is losing ground to the new money from the “gig economy,” represented by Ben. His desire to burn down old greenhouses may be a literal metaphor for the new Korea torching the old Korea.
That rapid shift leaves young, working-class people like Jongsu and Haemi struggling to find their place, and the frustration they feel at seeing so much wealth around them gives additional meaning to the title “Burning.”
“The world is a mystery,” Jongsu says at one point. He may not like the answers he finds.