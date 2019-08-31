There’s a moment in “Don’t Let Go” when you know exactly whether you’re going to go with it. Whether it’s outlandish sci-fi premise is going to trigger a severe eye roll, or it’s going to give you chills.
That moment gave me chills. I went with it.
While it’s not perfect, especially when it lapses into standard thriller mode, writer-director Jacob Aaron Estes’ film is satisfyingly twisty, with a pair of terrific lead performances that keep us believing when the screenplay can’t.
In particular, David Oyelowo (“Selma”) sells every second of the film as Jack Radcliff, a Los Angeles police detective. The most important relationship in his life is with his niece Ashley (Storm Reid); with Jack’s ex-con brother (Brian Tyree Henry) often unreliable, it’s often up to Jack to be there for her. An early scene of uncle and niece bantering in a diner shows Oyelowo and Reid having an easy chemistry together.
But that’s about the only time we see them together on-screen – the next day, Ashley and her entire family are found dead. The police write it off as a murder-suicide. Jack is devastated – until he gets a phone call. It’s Ashley, somehow calling from a few days before the murders took place. “Our lines must have gotten crossed,” she says in what has to be one of the understatements of the year.
Much like in the 1999 movie “Frequency,” “Don’t Let Go” crosscuts between Jack in the present day and Ashley a few days earlier, as Jack tries to figure out who really committed the murders and prevent them from taking place. And like “Frequency,” the movie focuses less on the sci-fi trappings of the plot – don’t bother asking the usual questions about time-travel paradoxes, because the movie sure doesn’t -- and more on the central relationship. It taps into that universal yearning we all have to say the things we never got to say to the people we care about, and to undo the things that were done.
Oyelowo keeps the film grounded, and his reactions to such implausible circumstances feel completely authentic. He and Reid (“A Wrinkle in Time”) retain their close rapport even though most of their conversations are over the phone. The scenes where they figure out ways to communicate with each other despite the two-week time difference are clever and effective.
Estes films much of the movie with a handheld, run-and-gun urgency, and the film’s low budget often works in its favor; instead of flashy digital effects to illustrate when Jack and Ashley have altered the timeline, Estes employs a single, flashing red light to great effect.
The actual thriller plot is pretty rote, and odds are you’ll figure out who the real killer is the second that character appears on screen. But it’s that central relationship, and the innovative way that it’s presented, that gives “Don’t Let Go” its hold on the viewer.