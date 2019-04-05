The last time we saw Emilio Estevez in a library in a movie, he was swinging from light fixtures and smoking weed in “The Breakfast Club.”
So maybe “The Public,” in which Estevez not only stars but wrote and directed, is an act of penance. It's a social message drama that’s an unapologetic love letter to our public libraries as institutions of civic virtue. It’s also a ticking-clock hostage drama, and if the two genres don’t always quite line up, the feel-good message and a ridiculously strong cast are enough to carry it through.
Estevez plays Stuart, a librarian at the massive central branch of the Cincinnati Public Library. In addition to shelving books and pushing carts around, much of Stuart’s job involves dealing with homeless residents who take up refuge in the public space, especially during the city’s freezing winter months.
With the polar vortex bearing down on the city and the local shelters overflowing, a group of homeless men (including a ringleader played by Michael K. Williams of “The Wire”) decide to barricade themselves on the third floor for the night. On a whim, Stuart decides to join them, and becomes their mouthpiece. A local police negotiator (Alec Baldwin) and a politically ambitious prosecutor (Christian Slater) are called in.
The all-night standoff eventually consumes the entire city, including an ambitious TV reporter (Gabrielle Union), who finds out that Stuart has a more complicated past than it first appears. Much like in his 2006 film “Bobby,” “The Public” is an ensemble drama that gives a lot of good actors room to shine, including Taylor Schilling as Stuart’s neighbor and potential love interest, and Jeffrey Wright as his skeptical boss.
As a director, Estevez balances the different elements and tones, creating a patchwork portrait of a large Midwestern city and showing how its most and least powerful citizens are interconnected. As an actor, Estevez has an appealing low-key charm, and it’s a shame he’s largely retired from being on screen, except in his own projects as a filmmaker.
Some of the elements in “The Public” don’t quite cohere. A promising subplot about the hostage negotiator’s homeless son fizzles out at the end. It’s also disappointing that the female characters are kept on the periphery of the action, literally standing outside the library waiting.
And, after escalating the tension throughout the film, Estevez opts for an unexpectedly comical ending that doesn’t quite work. But such quibbles feel like notes in the margins of a movie that’s sincere and well-made, directly confronting with empathy and insight issues that many movies (and people) would prefer not to see. The symbolic importance of a library, as a place of knowledge where anyone is welcome, is a potent one.