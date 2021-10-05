'Ema' follows a Chilean woman's attempt to dance away the pain

In 2016, Chilean writer-director Pablo Larrain made “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy. Later this fall, Larrain directs Kristen Stewart in “Spencer,” a biopic about Princess Diana.
Both films focus on famous women in the public eye who seemed bound by the roles they were given. In between those projects, Larrain made “Ema,” about an unknown woman determined to free herself from her constraints, no matter the cost to her or those around her.
“Ema” kicks off the fall Spotlight Cinema series at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St., at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free for museum members, $7 for all others. The film is also available on video on demand.
Mariana Di Girólamo plays Ema, a young dancer in Valparaiso, Chile, married to her choreographer husband Gastón (Gael Garcia Bernal). The movie opens as the couple is wrestling with the aftermath of a terrible decision they’ve made.
Ema and Gastón adopted a young boy, Polo, but found him to be a terror, starting fires (one of which disfigured Ema’s sister) and torturing animals. At the end of their rope, they send Polo back to the adoption agency, a decision that horrifies their friends and family and turns Ema into a pariah in the school where she teaches dance.
But instead of grappling with her grief and guilt, Ema tries to escape it, plunging into a world of hedonism and desire. She dyes her hair platinum blonde and embarks on a series of affairs with men and women. Larrain bathes her in purple, green and blue light, as if she’s left this world and entered a strange new one. Ema even somehow secures a flamethrower and, in the dark of night, starts setting things around town on fire. It’s as if she has somehow inhaled Polo’s chaos, and is breathing it out into the world.
Gaston is puzzled and angry at his wife’s transformation, trying to wound her with memories of how Ema abandoned Polo. He’s furious she has abandoned their modern dance project and embraced the sexually-charged dance music known as “reggaton.” “It’s prison music,” he seethes. “Designed to keep you from thinking.” But for Ema, that’s exactly the appeal.
“Ema” takes cues from its title character in creating a sensuous world full of color and life around her; at one point, the movie turns into a full-on musical, a montage of dance sequences of Ema and her backup dancers gyrating on the streets of Valparaiso.
A big plot twist at the end of the film (one that draws parallels with Jane Austen’s “Emma”) will likely divide viewers. I admired its audacity even as I rolled my eyes, and found it fitting for such a larger-than-life, live-out-loud character such as Ema.