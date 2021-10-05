'Ema' follows a Chilean woman's attempt to dance away the pain

In 2016, Chilean writer-director Pablo Larrain made “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy. Later this fall, Larrain directs Kristen Stewart in “Spencer,” a biopic about Princess Diana.

Both films focus on famous women in the public eye who seemed bound by the roles they were given. In between those projects, Larrain made “Ema,” about an unknown woman determined to free herself from her constraints, no matter the cost to her or those around her.

“Ema” kicks off the fall Spotlight Cinema series at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St., at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free for museum members, $7 for all others. The film is also available on video on demand.

Mariana Di Girólamo plays Ema, a young dancer in Valparaiso, Chile, married to her choreographer husband Gastón (Gael Garcia Bernal). The movie opens as the couple is wrestling with the aftermath of a terrible decision they’ve made.

Ema and Gastón adopted a young boy, Polo, but found him to be a terror, starting fires (one of which disfigured Ema’s sister) and torturing animals. At the end of their rope, they send Polo back to the adoption agency, a decision that horrifies their friends and family and turns Ema into a pariah in the school where she teaches dance.