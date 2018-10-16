“Notes on an Appearance” is a movie that seems to be assembled from items found in a box in a deserted warehouse.
Ricky D’Ambrose’s microbudget feature film debut is a cryptic, sometimes maddening collage of minimalist narrative scenes, archival footage, and shots of documents and (phony) news clippings. Taken together, the film builds an odd and compelling sense of dread. I’m glad it’s only an hour long.
“Notes on an Appearance” has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art as part of its Spotlight Cinema series. The screening is free for members, $7 for all others.
David (Bingham Bryant) moves from Milan back home to New York to room with his friend Todd (Keith Poulson) in Brooklyn. Todd is a devotee of a controversial (and fictional) political theorist named Stephen Taubes. In archival lectures, we hear Taubes (Stephen F. Cohen) making ominous noises that a revolution is brewing. Soon, there are photos of Taubes plastered on the walls of buildings, and (fake) New York Times reports of Taubes sympathizers rioting in the streets.
Then David goes missing, and Todd attempts to find him. But “Notes on an Appearance” feels constructed like a maze with no exit, as Todd visits and revisits the same locations, with shots repeating themselves with slight variations. D’Ambrose often keeps the camera fixed in place, with the characters wandering in and out of frame, often speaking in flat, affectless tones.
Peppered throughout the film is a wealth of documents — train schedules, city maps, diary entries — that make this a movie we spend as much time reading as listening to. The recreations of New Yorker and New York Times articles about Taubes are particularly convincing. I had to Google Taubes’ name just to make sure he was fictional.
We also see occasional videocam footage, supposedly shot by Taubes in the 1990s while he was on vacation in New York and Milan. Occasionally, the screen goes blank, as if a scene has been deleted from the film.
There are rare flashes of humor, as when the questions at a Q&A session are punctuated with ominous organ music, but this is mostly a sober, heady film that provides lots of questions and few answers. I was reminded of intellectual New York indie thrillers like Darren Aronofsky’s “Pi” and Christopher Nolan’s “Following” as well as elliptical European art cinema, especially Michelangelo Antonioni’s “L’Avventura,” in which a main character also mysteriously disappears.
But D’Ambrose has an aesthetic all his own, and he’s firmly committed to his vision here. “Notes On An Appearance” demands to be experienced on its own terms.