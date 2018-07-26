A million dollars? Two million dollars? I’m not sure what exactly my price would be for having to relive middle school, but it would be way up there. I would also require a “Men in Black”-style memory wipe immediately afterward.
Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” articulates the awkwardness and social anxiety of the pre-teen years with pinpoint accuracy. You feel every lunchroom snub, every birthday-party fumble that 13-year-old Kayla (Ellie Fisher) experiences deep in your bones. And yet as uncomfortable as watching can be, I would pay money in a heartbeat to see this movie again.
At school, Kayla is voted “most quiet” by her classmates, negotiating the halls of middle school as tentatively as she tries to navigate the arcane rules of eighth-grade popularity. Kayla embodies the essential, unsolvable contradiction of middle school life (and maybe of life in general) — she wants to fit in and not make waves, but also stand apart and be considered exceptional.
At night in her bedroom, she puts in her earbuds to listen to Enya and spirals down into the instant-gratification world of social media, clicking “likes” on the posts of other kids who seemingly have it all figured out. She records videos of herself giving tips on building confidence and being popular — videos that hardly anybody watches besides her hapless, well-meaning single dad Mark (Josh Hamilton).
“Eighth Grade” follows her last week at school, as she tries to rescue what has been a difficult final year by resolving to put herself "out there,” wherever “there” is. Some of her striving pays off, like a seemingly ill-advised decision to go to the pool party of the most popular girl in school. Other attempts backfire disastrously, and behind her wide eyes we can see Kayla’s self-esteem crumble.
Burnham seems like the most unlikely filmmaker to make a sensitive, understated comedy about an adolescent girl. Not only he is a 27-year-old dude, but as a songwriter/comedian, he has always shown a knack to go for the big, obvious joke. But he never puts a foot wrong here. He avoids easy jokes or over-the-top stereotypes that might upset the film’s delicate balance of humor and poignancy.
The film locks us from the start into Kayla’s point of view, with Fisher’s unguarded performance breaking our hearts over and over with every hesitant smile or disappointed look. And when Kayla does score a win, even if it’s something as fleeting as eating at the mall with some cool older kids, it feels like a stand-up-and-cheer victory.
“Eighth Grade” captures the details of middle-school life in 2018, of Instagram Stories and school shooting drills, but in its specificity feels like a universal story of loneliness and belonging. It can resonate with any generation, even that generation of parents wondering what’s going on with their teens and pre-teens as they stare into their phones. Turns out that while the technology has changed, the angst remains the same.
By the way, despite the film’s R rating, “Eighth Grade” is just fine for mature middle-schoolers to see. There are a couple of sexual references, but honestly? Those will probably make the parents squirm more than the kids.