Making an independent movie on your own is a leap of faith. Eau Claire filmmaker Nathan Deming may know that better than most.
Deming’s debut feature, “Speaking in Tongues,” is a micro-budget, “DIY” film about a college student grappling with his faith while on a summer internship in Chicago with an evangelical Christian group trying to establish a new church.
“A lot of time making the movie, we were doing what the people in the movie were doing,” Deming said. “They were trying to make a church from nothing, we were trying to make a movie from nothing.”
Deming went to Austin, Texas, this week for the world premiere of the film at the Austin Film Festival on Saturday. Film festivals have been fortuitous for Deming. When his 2015 short film “Dog Days" premiered at the Wisconsin Film Festival, the screening was hosted by Pete Schwaba, a filmmaker (“The Godfather of Green Bay”) and host of Wisconsin Public Television’s “Director’s Cut.” They hit it off, and Deming ended up casting Schwaba in “Speaking in Tongues” as the evangelical group’s charismatic leader.
The film follows a sensitive college student named Jake (Scott Hennelly) at UW-Eau Claire who feels adrift. Befriended by a chipper youth pastor (Tyler Esselman), Jake agrees to join a group of other male college students proselytizing to strangers on the streets of Chicago. At first, Jake is attracted to the group’s conviction in their faith, but then finds himself questioning them, especially their views of LGBT people.
Jake’s journey in and out of faith mirrors Deming’s own. He grew up in a Methodist family where religion was quietly a part of life. In college, he became drawn to evangelical Christians on campus.
“I felt like the more liberal version of religion has one foot on either side of the fence,” he said. “As a teenager, I was like, ‘Why don’t my parents pick a side?’ It was attractive to me to see that these people, evangelical Christians, are sure. They have visions, they speak in tongues.”
Deming said he hadn’t seen many movies that really grapple with faith honestly.
“I really wanted to show the journey of a faith,” he said. “For some people it lasts a lifetime. For others it’s a two-year experience.”
Finding Hennelly to play Jake was something of a miracle. Deming had seen many actors in Chicago, but none were quite right for the role. Hennelly is a recent UW-Madison graduate who was a friend of Deming’s brother, and was interested in learning about film. He originally approached Deming asking if he could work as a grip on the shoot.
“I met him and he’s got this very natural presence and awareness about him,” Deming said. “And I was like, ‘Uh, do you want to be the lead instead of the grip?’ I got very lucky with him. I think he’s very good especially with no training.”
Deming enjoyed shooting in Chicago and many times the actors would interact on camera with real people they met on the street and at L stops.
After Austin, Deming plans to submit the film to other festivals, including bringing it to the Wisconsin Film Festival. He hopes that it will speak to a broad audience, no matter what their faith is.
“I wanted to do a genuine take on a young person trying to put his life together, and these different forces at work that he’s not even aware of,” he said. “My big hope is that Christians and non-Christians can both watch this movie and have something to talk about.”