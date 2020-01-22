DVD reviews: 'Brick,' 'Fail Safe,' 'Big Little Lies'

It’s a lot of fun, especially because Johnson plays it pretty straight. This isn’t a winking pastiche of the detective genre but a sincere homage, with a dense mystery for Brendan to unravel. Johnson directs with low-budget verve reminiscent of the first few Coen Brothers films. He packs every idea, every camera trick he’s ever wanted to do into “Brick,” as though he’ll never get the chance to do it again.

The Kino Lorber edition of the DVD includes a new commentary track by Johnson and several members of the cast and crew. The affection they have for each other and this film is palpable.

“Fail Safe,” Criterion Collection

Sidney Lumet brings his skills with the ticking clock procedural from the courtroom of “12 Angry Men” to the geopolitical stage with this 1964 Cold War thriller.

The viewer is locked into the war rooms at Strategic Air Command in Nebraska and Washington, D.C., when the unthinkable happens: a technical glitch sends a squadron of U.S. bombers to drop two 20-megaton nuclear missiles on Moscow. By the time the bombers can be reached by radio, they’ve past the “fail-safe” point of no return.