DVD reviews: 'Brick,' 'Fail Safe,' 'Big Little Lies'

“Brick,” Kino Lorber Films
Now that writer-director Rian Johnson is getting accolades for his delicious whodunit “Knives Out,” it’s the perfect time to revisit his debut, 2005’s “Brick,” now out on Blu-ray in new 4K restoration from Kino Lorber.
“Brick” is also a detective story but a very different one, scruffy where “Knives Out” is sumptuous, shot for a half million dollars with a largely unknown young cast. But Johnson’s knack for making movies that twist, turn and slip through your fingers was already in abundance.
Where “Knives” was an Agatha Christie novel updated to the Trump-era culture wars, “Brick” is a Dashiell Hammett noir transported to the hallways of a San Clemente high school. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Brendan, an outsider investigating the death of his ex-girlfriend (a pre-“Lost” Emilie de Ravin).
Classic L.A. noir takes its sleuth from the highest strata of society to the lowest. Here, Brendan has to infiltrate the different cliques at his school — the burnouts, the jocks, the theater kids — looking for clues. This leads to him getting punched in the face a LOT, as opposed to the more erudite detection of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc.
It’s a lot of fun, especially because Johnson plays it pretty straight. This isn’t a winking pastiche of the detective genre but a sincere homage, with a dense mystery for Brendan to unravel. Johnson directs with low-budget verve reminiscent of the first few Coen Brothers films. He packs every idea, every camera trick he’s ever wanted to do into “Brick,” as though he’ll never get the chance to do it again.
The Kino Lorber edition of the DVD includes a new commentary track by Johnson and several members of the cast and crew. The affection they have for each other and this film is palpable.
“Fail Safe,” Criterion Collection
Sidney Lumet brings his skills with the ticking clock procedural from the courtroom of “12 Angry Men” to the geopolitical stage with this 1964 Cold War thriller.
The viewer is locked into the war rooms at Strategic Air Command in Nebraska and Washington, D.C., when the unthinkable happens: a technical glitch sends a squadron of U.S. bombers to drop two 20-megaton nuclear missiles on Moscow. By the time the bombers can be reached by radio, they’ve past the “fail-safe” point of no return.
Walter Bernstein’s screenplay emphasizes the humanity of these Cold Warriors. The movie starts with a colonel in the throes of a nightmare, as another deals with an alcoholic father. These aren’t bad men, just people caught in a war machine that, once it starts grinding, proves devilishly hard to stop.
Henry Fonda is commanding as the coolheaded U.S. president faced with an unthinkable decision. A long, single-take conversation between Fonda and a young Larry Hagman (as the interpreter relaying the words of the Russian premier) is riveting. But the casting masterstroke is the usually rumpled and likable Walter Matthau as a chilling political theorist who sees nuclear devastation as an inevitable, even desirable future.
Criterion’s new 4K restoration presents the film’s striking black-and-white cinematography in stark relief. Extras include a commentary by Lumet and a short documentary, both released in conjunction with a 2000 revival of “Fail Safe” that George Clooney made for NBC. For a movie tied to the Cold War, the terrifying lessons of “Fail Safe” have proved depressingly durable for future generations.
“Little Big Lies: Season 2,” Warner Archive Collection
The second season of the hit HBO drama was something of a disappointment. Acclaimed filmmaker Andrea Arnold (“Fish Tank”) was hired to put her distinctive stamp on the season, but her work was reportedly undermined by producers in post-production. And overall, the show seemed to struggle to find a reason to exist after a compelling first season.
On the other hand, this season gave juicy, meme-worthy roles to past Oscar winner Meryl Streep and likely future Oscar winner Laura Dern. The only extra on this DVD set is a an interview with the cast.
“Krypton, Season 2,” Warner Archive Collection
What could have been DC Comics’ own “Phantom Menace” (an unnecessary prequel) instead became an engrossing show of its own, digging into the power struggles of pre-Superman Krypton. But this SyFy series was a lot of fun, especially in how it wove in Supe favorites like General Zod, Adam Strange and Lobo into a new storyline. Unfortunately, this is the final season, cutting the story short just when it seemed to find its otherworldly legs.
“Girl on the Third Floor,” Dark Sky Pictures
And you thought your home renovation was a nightmare. Writer-director Travis Stevens adds psychological depth to a traditional haunted house story, as a handyman (CM Punk) discovers all sorts of weird things while renovating a creepy old house. There are ghosts and gruesome deaths, but as anyone who’s dealt with a fixer-upper will tell you, there’s nothing scarier than an unexplained patch of goo in the basement.
“Britt-Marie Was Here,” Cohen Media Group
Fans of Fredrik Backman’s comic novel “A Man Called Ove” and its 2016 film version will warm to this Swedish confection based on a different Backman novel about a person in late middle age unexpectedly finding their happy place. This time, it’s a fussy busybody who rejuvenates herself by coaching a teenage soccer team, despite knowing nothing about the game.