Here are reviews of a couple of strong foreign films — one a heavy drama from China, the other a light comedy from Palestine — that did not play theatrically in Madison. Both are now available on DVD and streaming services.
“An Elephant Sitting Still,” Kimstim Films
“The world is a wasteland,” says one character in Hu Bo’s “An Elephant Sitting Still.” “My life is a dumpster,” says another. After watching Hu’s beautifully bleak four-hour drama, now out on DVD from Kimstim, it’s hard to disagree.
The personal tragedy behind this accomplished debut feature — the Chinese writer-director took his own life at 29 after finishing the film, his only full-length feature — casts a long shadow over what we see on screen. Set in an industrial Chinese city not far from Beijing, the film plays as a much bleaker “Magnolia,” following the intersecting lives of four characters over a 24-hour period.
One is an elderly man looking for his missing dog on the street. Another is a small-time gangster having an affair with his best friend’s wife. A third is a bullied teenager who lashes out at his tormentors. The last is another teenager, whose affair with a school administrator is revealed online.
The film moves slowly, with long pauses between lines of dialogue, and long stretches where there’s no dialogue at all, the camera just following one character or another. The entire film is suffused with a milky gray light that resembles the glow of a smartphone more than natural sunlight. When violence occurs, it is usually off-screen, with Hu preferring to focus on the emotional aftermath.
All of which to say is that “An Elephant Standing Still” is not an easy film to watch. But it is rewarding, and allows for faint glimmers of hope to peek into these characters’ personal darkness, such as its uplifting final shot.
The elephant in the title is a mythical creature that is reportedly indifferent to the suffering of the world, a condition that several of the tormented characters in the movie are envious of. But Hu and his film are anything but indifferent, and “An Elephant Sitting Still” is a film of pained empathy and understanding.
The Blu-ray release includes a short film by Hu and the short story on which the movie is based. The film is also streaming on the Criterion Channel.
“Tel Aviv On Fire,” Cohen Media
The polar opposite of “Elephant” is this charming farce that finds real laughs in a place where you’d least expect to find them — the Israel/Palestine conflict.
Salam (Kais Nashif) is a Palestinian man working on a cheesy Palestinian soap opera called “Tel Aviv on Fire,” set during the Six Days War of 1967, about a Palestinian spy who falls for an Israeli commander. Salam mostly gets coffee, but because he’s one of the few on set who speaks Hebrew, he helps the actors playing Israelis pronounces their lines correctly.
At a military checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ramallah, Salam lets slip to the base commander, Assi (Yaniv Biton), that he works on the show. Turns out Assi is a big fan — it may be anti-Zionist propaganda, but it’s addictive television. Assi has a few script notes, though, on how the Israeli commander on the show could be more sympathetic.
Before long, Assi is ghost-writing scripts for Salam, and the new scripts make the show a hit with audiences on both sides of the wall. The only problem is trying to figure out an ending that will make everybody happy — his Palestinian producers, his Israeli ghost writer, his cast, and all the people watching at home in both Israel and Palestine.
Writer-director Sameh Zoabi, a Palestinian who was born and raised in Israel, manages to keep the tone light without minimizing the seriousness of the situation. In an engaging Q&A with critic Tomris Laffly that’s the disc’s sole feature, he says that keeping a sense of humor is an essential part of the Palestinian identity. “If you visit Palestine, you drink tea and you laugh,” he said.
In many ways, the show’s problems are emblematic of the intractable nature of the dispute, and the difficulty of coming up with a peace process that everyone can live with. But still, the movie’s optimism that common ground can be found is welcome. “No two cultures in the world have more in common than Israel and Palestine,” Zoabi tells Laffly.
After all, if both sides are addicted to silly TV shows, maybe that’s something to build on?