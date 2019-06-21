Madison cinephiles have had to wait a long time for Claire Denis’ “High Life.” It had a nationwide rollout by major indie distributor A24 a couple of months ago, including playing in Milwaukee, and was featured on the covers of film magazines like Film Comment and Little White Lies.
But Denis’ sci-fi horror film starring Robert Pattinson never made it to theaters in Madison. Fortunately, the UW-Cinematheque series has picked it up for its summer schedule, screening it next Thursday, June 27, for free at 4070 Vilas Hall.
That’s a better fate than Denis’ last film, 2017’s “Let the Sunshine In," got locally. Although it’s a gentler, less polarizing film than "High Life," "Trouble Every Day" or some of the brilliant Denis' other films, “Sunshine” never played in Madison at all. Now that it’s been released in a new Criterion Collection edition, it's a good time to catch up with it.
“Sunshine” is Denis’ take on the romantic comedy. But if there are laughs, they are the sort of rueful chuckles you make when you look back, years later, at the mistakes that you made when you were young and foolish. At the time you made them, they were deadly serious.
Juliette Binoche plays Isabelle, a divorced photographer of about 50 who would seem to have no trouble finding the perfect man. Yet her life is full of unsuitable, deeply flawed men. There’s the married banker (Xavier Beauvois) who offers a good time and nothing more. There’s the sensitive actor (Nicolas Duvauchelle) who lunges forward for an emotional connection with Isabelle, then pulls away. There’s the nice-guy gallery owner (Alex Descas) who is just too aloof.
Frustrated and lonely, Isabelle pinballs from one man to the next, hoping for something to develop and always ending up disappointed. To be fair, it’s not all the men’s fault. Isabelle has a gift for self-sabotage, for staying with the wrong guy and dismissing the right guy.
Denis keeps a gently mocking but not unsympathetic distance from Isabelle’s travails, at times sending up rom-com conventions. At a bar, she begins slow-dancing with a stranger to Etta James’ “At Last,” a musical choice that is almost laughably on-the-nose. Of course, their connection dissipates almost immediately.
The film builds to a hilarious scene that plays over the closing credits, as Isabelle finds herself with another man, a self-proclaimed psychic played by Gerard Depardieu. He tells her exactly what she wants to hear, claiming that love and fulfillment are just around the corner. That we’ve just seen this psychic dumped by his own partner minutes earlier adds to the irony of the situation.
It’s all romantic hogwash, of course. Isabelle would be better off learning to live with herself than constantly chasing after the idealized man she imagines will complete her life. But the beatific smile she gives the psychic at the end of the film is both heartbreaking and kind of inspiring. She refuses to give up, even though Denis has stacked the odds against her.
The Criterion disc includes extended interviews with both Denis and Binoche, as well as a recent short film by Denis.