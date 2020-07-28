Don't abstain from seeing sweet teen comedy 'Yes, God, Yes'

Will you go to Hell if you watch the sex scene in the car from “Titanic”? What if you rewind the videocassette to watch it a second time?

These theological questions and more are explored in writer-director Karen Maine’s sensitive and funny “Yes, God, Yes.” Based on Maine’s own experiences growing up Catholic in the late 1990s, the movie finds laughs and poignancy in the absurd lengths a pious teenage girl goes to deny her hormonal urges. The film is now available on video-on-demand from VUDU, Amazon Prime, iTunes and other streaming sites.

Alice (Natalia Dyer of “Stranger Things”) is a teen growing up in small-town America in the early 2000s, and the film is full of funny cultural signifiers of the era, from nuns reading copies of “The Pelican Brief” to Alice’s prized “banana phone.”

After that furtive repeat viewing of Jack and Rose in the car, Alice is terrified and ashamed at the sinful forces ranging inside her. One of the vivid recurring jokes of “Yes, God, Yes” is how restrained it is, because Alice is so self-repressed that almost anything can trigger impure thoughts, such as a peek at a pair of hairy forearms.