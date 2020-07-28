You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Don't abstain from seeing sweet teen comedy 'Yes, God, Yes'
top story
Movie review

Don't abstain from seeing sweet teen comedy 'Yes, God, Yes'

Yes, God, Yes

Natalia Dyer plays a Catholic teenage girl wrestling with her feelings in the indie comedy "Yes, God, Yes."

 VERTICAL ENTERTAINMENT

Will you go to Hell if you watch the sex scene in the car from “Titanic”? What if you rewind the videocassette to watch it a second time?

These theological questions and more are explored in writer-director Karen Maine’s sensitive and funny “Yes, God, Yes.” Based on Maine’s own experiences growing up Catholic in the late 1990s, the movie finds laughs and poignancy in the absurd lengths a pious teenage girl goes to deny her hormonal urges. The film is now available on video-on-demand from VUDU, Amazon Prime, iTunes and other streaming sites.

Alice (Natalia Dyer of “Stranger Things”) is a teen growing up in small-town America in the early 2000s, and the film is full of funny cultural signifiers of the era, from nuns reading copies of “The Pelican Brief” to Alice’s prized “banana phone.”

After that furtive repeat viewing of Jack and Rose in the car, Alice is terrified and ashamed at the sinful forces ranging inside her. One of the vivid recurring jokes of “Yes, God, Yes” is how restrained it is, because Alice is so self-repressed that almost anything can trigger impure thoughts, such as a peek at a pair of hairy forearms.

Her shame is heightened by the instruction she gets at her Catholic high school, where the girls are taught that they must resist temptation because the boys “just can’t help themselves.” In one of his many misguided “teen talks,” Father Murphy (Timothy Simons of “Veep”) likens the male sex drive to an instant microwave while the female sex drive is more like a slow-cooking oven.

The sexism extends from the classroom to the lunchroom, where Alice is the subject of a slut-shaming rumor by the other girls, which is even more embarrassing for her because she doesn’t even understand the sex act she’s accused of committing.

Much of “Yes, God, Yes” takes place at a weekend youth retreat which seems like part summer camp, part re-education camp. The students and pastors all wear matching sweatshirts (“Yes, God, Yes” captures the true horror of seeing your pastor in jeans and a sweatshirt) and indulge in a bizarre mix of touchy-feely exercises and humiliating public confessions. In one scene, the teens form a circle, swaying back and forth as Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” plays on a boombox. (“I want you to imagine that the eyes in the song are Jesus’ eyes,” Father Murphy instructs.)

Alice struggles to walk the straight and narrow path laid out for her, although she’s easily distracted by hunky counselor Chris (Wolfgang Novogratz) and his hairy arms. Dyer beautifully plays all the raging emotions that Alice has to keep under wraps — desire, shame, frustration, anger.

Eventually, Alice comes to an epiphany, but it’s not the one that Father Murphy wants her to reach. Instead, she sees that the adults in her life are just as confused as the teenagers are, projecting a false certainty to hide the fact that they’re just making it up as they go. But Maine delivers this verdict with empathy even for the most misguided souls in the film.

A traditional raunchy teen comedy would focus on whether or not Alice ends up with Chris or not, but “Yes, God, Yes” is more interested in Alice’s personal emancipation, discovering there’s more to life than sex-phobic lectures and small-town gossip.

“Yes, God, Yes” is rated R, despite the lack of any nudity, and very little sexuality or foul language. Did Father Murphy come up with the rating for this?

YES, GOD, YES

Three stars

Natalia Dyer, Timothy Simons

R for mild sexuality

1 hour 18 minutes

Now on video on demand from ITunes, VUDU, Amazon Prime and other streaming sites

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movies
Movies

Movies

  • Updated

—“The Assistant”: Julia Garner stars in writer-director Kitty Green’s film about the day in the life of a young assistant to a bigwig in the entertainment industry, available on Hulu starting Monday. What seems like a dream job devolves into a searing indictment of the subtle and outward abuses that are tolerated or ignored in the business of Hollywood. AP National Writer Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review that Garner, “Does a lot with a little. She has no big speeches, no tantrums, no floods of tears. It’s the ultimate unshowy part.”

Television
Movies

Television

  • Updated

—What better distraction than a psychological thriller? In Acorn TV’s “The Nest,” Dan and Emily are a happily married Glasgow couple longing for the parenthood that’s eluded them — and 18-year-old Kaya enters their lives. Is her offer to act as a surrogate in exchange for helping her get on the right path an answered prayer or something less benevolent? Martin Compston (“Line of Duty”), Sophie Rundle (“Bodyguard”) and Mirren Mack lead a cast that includes Shirley Henderson ( “Bridget Jones”). Two episodes are out on Acorn TV, with weekly episodes debuting Mondays through Aug. 3.

Music
Movies

Music

  • Updated

—Snoop Dogg vs. DMX: It’s the battle of the canines in the latest “Verzuz” series. Rap icons Snoop Dogg and DMX will go toe-to-toe Wednesday on Instagram Live at 8 p.m. EDT. Ironically, neither multi-platinum superstar has won a Grammy Award, though they’ve had major success with albums and songs including “Doggstyle, “The Doggfather,” “Get at Me Dog,” “No Limit Top Dogg” and “Year of the Dog... Again” — and those are just the releases with “dog” in the title. Bring the pupcorn because these hot dogs are expected to raise the woof!

Watch Now: Related Video

See the powerful performances from the BET Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics