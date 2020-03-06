'Divine Love' a hypnotic and uneasy look at a neon-drenched dystopia

Joana (Dira Paes) believes deeply in this worldview, in which a woman’s worth is defined by her status as a wife and mother. As a state bureaucrat tasked with accepting divorce applications, she subtly tries to counsel the couples to stay together, proselytizing on behalf of a religious cult she belongs to called Divine Love, a bizarre mix of Christian marriage counseling, New Age mantras and polyamoric free love. (The sex scenes in “Divine Love” are explicit.)

While Joana preaches the gospel of marriage and motherhood at Divine Love, her own marital life leaves something to be desired. Joana and her husband Danilo (Julio Machado) are having trouble conceiving a child of their own, even though Danilo has tried all kinds of bizarre therapies, including sleeping upside-down naked in a gyroscope-like contraption while being bathed in ultraviolet light.

Eventually, the gulf between Joana’s public preaching and private angst becomes too much for her, leading her to a spiritual crisis in the third act. The film is narrated by the voice of a young child, whose identity isn’t revealed until the very end of the movie.

And maybe not even then. “Divine Love” is less interested in providing answers than synthesizing the uneasy mood within Brazil and elsewhere. It shows how easy it can be to float along, focused on actualizing your own interior wants and desires, while the world around you slips into tyranny.

