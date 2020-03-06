'Divine Love' a hypnotic and uneasy look at a neon-drenched dystopia

The world of 2027 Brazil depicted in Gabriel Moscaro’s “Divine Love” is such a beautiful, seductive place that it’s almost easy to overlook the fact that it’s a repressive dystopia.
Neon lights, cool blue and hot pink, pulsate in the night as revelers dance to techno music. Messages extolling love and harmony guide Brazilians through their lives. On the way home from work, they can stop at a drive-thru chapel, like a car wash for the soul, where a pastor dispenses inspirational homilies through the passenger window.
While most dystopian films like “1984” take the point of view of a citizen rebelling against the system, “Divine Love” takes the point of view of someone who loves this world, for whom the government’s repressive values are an extension of her own spiritual beliefs.
“Divine Love” has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, kicking off the four-film Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Film Series every Friday night in March. All the films are free and open to the public.
Moscaro’s vision takes the repressive, right-wing regime of Brazilian president Joan Bolsonaro (whose rise to power is chronicled in the Oscar-nominated documentary “The Edge of Democracy,” now on Netflix) and extrapolates it a couple of steps farther down the road to religious fascism. Brazil’s Carnaval has been replaced by the Christian-oriented Party of Supreme Love, and women are forced to walk through TSA-type scanners that announce their marital status and child-bearing capacity.
Joana (Dira Paes) believes deeply in this worldview, in which a woman’s worth is defined by her status as a wife and mother. As a state bureaucrat tasked with accepting divorce applications, she subtly tries to counsel the couples to stay together, proselytizing on behalf of a religious cult she belongs to called Divine Love, a bizarre mix of Christian marriage counseling, New Age mantras and polyamoric free love. (The sex scenes in “Divine Love” are explicit.)
While Joana preaches the gospel of marriage and motherhood at Divine Love, her own marital life leaves something to be desired. Joana and her husband Danilo (Julio Machado) are having trouble conceiving a child of their own, even though Danilo has tried all kinds of bizarre therapies, including sleeping upside-down naked in a gyroscope-like contraption while being bathed in ultraviolet light.
Eventually, the gulf between Joana’s public preaching and private angst becomes too much for her, leading her to a spiritual crisis in the third act. The film is narrated by the voice of a young child, whose identity isn’t revealed until the very end of the movie.
And maybe not even then. “Divine Love” is less interested in providing answers than synthesizing the uneasy mood within Brazil and elsewhere. It shows how easy it can be to float along, focused on actualizing your own interior wants and desires, while the world around you slips into tyranny.