Disney turns 'Mulan' into a thrilling live-action epic

Destiny calls when an army of invaders, led by Bori Khan (Jason Scott Lee), threaten the kingdom. The Emperor (Jet Li) calls for every family to offer a male to join the army, and since Zhou has no sons, he steps forward, even though he still carries debilitating injuries from the last war. Horrified, Mulan poses as a teenage boy and goes to war in his place, but is still reluctant to show her commander (Donnie Yen) or her fellow soldiers the extent of her powers.

The battle scenes are beautiful and thrilling, mixing the dazzle of animated film with the exaggerated beauty of high-flying wuxia action like “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” Soldiers run up walls, billowing curtains become weapons, and the camera spins to capture Mulan’s acrobatic maneuvers. There’s even a scene that’s a clever callback to one of my favorite moments from the animated original, in which an outnumbered Mulan triggers an avalanche to thwart her foes.

Another big change from the original is the addition of a new villain, a witch named Xian Lang (Gong Li). Serving as Bori Khan’s ally but also disrespected by him as a freak of nature, Xian’s situation mirrors Mulan’s own, and the two women have a wary bond that deepens the usual good vs. evil conflict.

“Mulan” isn’t subtle in its themes of female empowerment, in many ways combining the arc of a Disney princess tale with that of a Marvel origin story. But it does so in a gorgeous and satisfying way; when Mulan finally lets down her hair (literally) and lets her powerful true self loose, you won’t even miss Eddie Murphy’s wisecracking dragon.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.