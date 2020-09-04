 Skip to main content
Disney turns 'Mulan' into a thrilling live-action epic
Movie review

Disney turns 'Mulan' into a thrilling live-action epic

Yifei Liu stars as the title character in "Mulan."

Being the best live-action adaptation of an animated Disney movie is not a prestigious honor, especially when the uninspired recent “The Lion King” has a good shot of making the Top 5.

But Niki Caro’s “Mulan,” a live-action version of the beloved 1998 animated film, is probably the best of the bunch. The film strips away the musical numbers and much of the comedy from the original, leaving behind a lush and exciting action epic. Originally intended for theaters, “Mulan” premieres Friday as a rare video-on-demand film on Disney+, meaning subscribers will need to pay $30 to stream it before it officially premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 4.

One big shift in the remake is that Mulan isn’t just a brave, plucky girl in Ancient China, chafing against the restrictions of her patriarchal society. She’s a bonafide superhero who has phenomenal powers of agility and endurance from birth. In a dazzling opening scene, Mulan is a small girl who flies through the air and leaps from rooftop to rooftop to chase a runaway chicken.

But girls in Mulan’s world are supposed to be seen and not heard (let alone seen flying through the air), and her secretly proud father Zhou (a terrific Tzi Ma) reluctantly orders her to hide her gifts from the world. “Mulan” then shows Mulan (Liu Yifei) as a teenager, chafing under her overbearing mother (Rosalind Chao) and her demands that Mulan remake herself as a demure, servile young woman.

Destiny calls when an army of invaders, led by Bori Khan (Jason Scott Lee), threaten the kingdom. The Emperor (Jet Li) calls for every family to offer a male to join the army, and since Zhou has no sons, he steps forward, even though he still carries debilitating injuries from the last war. Horrified, Mulan poses as a teenage boy and goes to war in his place, but is still reluctant to show her commander (Donnie Yen) or her fellow soldiers the extent of her powers.

The battle scenes are beautiful and thrilling, mixing the dazzle of animated film with the exaggerated beauty of high-flying wuxia action like “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” Soldiers run up walls, billowing curtains become weapons, and the camera spins to capture Mulan’s acrobatic maneuvers. There’s even a scene that’s a clever callback to one of my favorite moments from the animated original, in which an outnumbered Mulan triggers an avalanche to thwart her foes.

Another big change from the original is the addition of a new villain, a witch named Xian Lang (Gong Li). Serving as Bori Khan’s ally but also disrespected by him as a freak of nature, Xian’s situation mirrors Mulan’s own, and the two women have a wary bond that deepens the usual good vs. evil conflict.

“Mulan” isn’t subtle in its themes of female empowerment, in many ways combining the arc of a Disney princess tale with that of a Marvel origin story. But it does so in a gorgeous and satisfying way; when Mulan finally lets down her hair (literally) and lets her powerful true self loose, you won’t even miss Eddie Murphy’s wisecracking dragon.

MULAN

Three and a half stars

Liu Yifei, Tzi Ma, Jason Scott Lee

PG-13 for violence

1 hour 55 minutes

Now available on video-on-demand on Disney+

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

