In “The Art of Self-Defense,” the leader of a karate school, known only as Sensei (Alessandro Nivola), rules with an iron fist. He dominates his students with a mix of intimidation, chauvinistic philosophy and good-old-fashioned beatdowns.
As a writer-director, Riley Stearns took the opposite approach to making “Self-Defense,” which opened nationwide Friday, including in Madison at AMC Madison 6 and New Vision Fitchburg 18. In a recent phone interview, Stearns, 33, recalled the first day of shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, when he stood up to make a welcome speech before the entire cast and crew.
“I was like, ‘Can I just say one thing really quick? I just want everyone to know this is our film. You’re not going to hear me say this is my film. I want you all to have as much of a sense of ownership about this film as I did.’
“You could have heard people’s eyes rolling. People have heard that a million times and it’s easier said than done. But by lunch time, I felt the shift in energy in the crew. I think they really did realize we were doing something different.”
On screen, “The Art of Self-Defense” is definitely different, a black comedy set in the world of martial arts that also has a lot to say about toxic masculinity. Jesse Eisenberg plays Casey, a timid accountant who, after getting mugged in the street, joins Sensei’s studio to learn self-defense and gain confidence.
Sensei attempts to remake Casey as an “alpha,” teaching him questionable lessons about what it is to be a true man, such as learning German instead of French, and listening to heavy metal instead of soft rock.
While Stearns has a keen interest in martial arts (his Twitter bio includes the phrase “jiu-jitsu guy”), he said the story isn’t based on his own experiences, but more about bigger questions he had been asking himself for a while.
“These are individual thoughts and fears I’ve had in the past about who I am as a man, what society wants from me or what is expected by other men,” he said. “That was a very personal kind of idea.”
Stearns said he feels humbled by the positive reaction so far to his movie, his second after 2014’s “Faults.” Men come up to him after screenings to tell them how much they relate to the movie’s message, but so do women. He was especially taken by a recent article by a writer who identifies as a transgender man who connected with the film.
“I’ve been surprised with just how much people are responding to it, to say the least,” he said. “It’s not your standard movie, and the fact that people are getting it is a pretty cool thing to see.”
There have been a lot of comparisons between the film and David Fincher’s “Fight Club,” given that it’s also about a club where people fight, and because it explores themes of masculinity. While Stearns won’t openly reject some comparisons, he insists it’s not a deliberate connection he made while writing or directing the movie. He hadn’t even watched “Fight Club” since he first saw it on DVD in middle school almost 20 years ago (although he rewatched it after his movie was done.)
“I don’t feel like I do homages in movies,” he said. “I respect filmmakers for whom that’s their thing. I’m not somebody who grew up on film. I really started watching movies in my late teens. I really appreciate film but I don’t consider myself a cinephile.” Stearns tweeted this week that he sees a stronger connection to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch-Drunk Love.”
“The Art of Self-Defense” has a very particular flavor of dry comedy, with characters saying ridiculous things about manhood in the most matter-of-fact way possible. That offbeat tone was on the page. Both Eisenberg and Nivola have said in interviews that they’ve never made a film before where the movie adhered so closely to the original script.
“I consider that a huge honor,” Stearns responded. “I want people to walk onto my set and know exactly what kind of film they’re making. The actors had to trust me, trust the tone. There’s a lot to balance, but that kind of tonal tightrope is really exciting for me to walk.”