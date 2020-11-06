Diane Lane and Kevin Costner saddle up for moving neo-Western 'Let Him Go'

Note: "Let Him Go" is only playing in movie theaters, and was reviewed from a digital streaming link. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters now or wait until it arrives on video-on-demand or DVD. And if you do decide to go the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.
Watch the trailer, and you might dismiss “Let Him Go” as another action thriller in which a rugged old man's man (Kevin Costner) defends what’s his against the bad guys. And there’s no question that writer-director Thomas Bezucha’s film, based on a novel by Kenosha author Larry Watson, delivers on the promise of a gripping and tension-filled movie, especially in its final third.
But “Let Him Go” takes its cues from Watson’s spare and elegant novel as a moving character study of a lifelong couple weathering grief and loss together. As Costner’s character, a retired lawman named George Blackledge says in the movie, “Sometimes that’s all life is. A list of what we’ve lost.”
George and his wife Martha (Diane Lane) live on a ranch in Montana in 1951. They’re grieving the loss of their only son James in a riding accident. (In one deft shot, the camera pans over James’ rodeo awards on the wall of the family den, underscoring the senselessness of his death.)
James leaves behind his widow Lorna (Kayli Carter) and their infant son Jimmy. Taking care of them saves George and Martha from falling into utter despair. But that ends when Lorna remarries to Donnie Weboy (Will Brittain), who quickly reveals himself to be a cruel and abusive husband and stepfather. Martha is aghast, then horrified when Donnie abruptly uproots the family and takes them to live with his clan in North Dakota.
Underneath her grandmotherly charm, Martha is a tough woman — she ran the ranch while George was sheriff, including breaking wild horses. She makes up her mind to go to North Dakota and bring Jimmy back to live with his grandparents. George is less sure of the plan, but goes along to protect his wife, and because, despite George’s gruff and imposing manner, Martha is the real seat of power in their home. Costner and Lane, reunited after playing Pa and Ma Kent in “Man of Steel,” bring an understated music to their performances that precisely evokes the tone of Watson’s prose.
In North Dakota, they find that the Weboy clan is feared by the locals (and seem to have the local sheriff in their back pockets.) Donnie is one of four roughneck brothers, led by Bill Weboy (Jeffrey Donovan), whose aw-shucks geniality barely conceals a cracked menace. But the real leader of the family is its matriarch, Blanche Weboy (Lesley Manville). As loud and brassy as the Blackledges are quiet and taciturn, Blanche is a ferocious mama bear protecting her cubs, and will go to shocking lengths to keep Jimmy away from the Blackledges.
At this point, “Let Him Go” turns from character drama into full-on thriller, but the time spent getting to know George and Martha, their marriage and their suffering, adds an emotional weight to the brisk, brutal violence to come.
The movie has echoes of a traditional Western, particularly in its gorgeous vistas of the mountains and valleys of the American West (actually southern Alberta). But it goes deeper than expected, and it’s the quiet conversations between husband and wife that linger in the mind afterwards as much as the gunplay.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!