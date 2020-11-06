Diane Lane and Kevin Costner saddle up for moving neo-Western 'Let Him Go'

George and his wife Martha (Diane Lane) live on a ranch in Montana in 1951. They’re grieving the loss of their only son James in a riding accident. (In one deft shot, the camera pans over James’ rodeo awards on the wall of the family den, underscoring the senselessness of his death.)

James leaves behind his widow Lorna (Kayli Carter) and their infant son Jimmy. Taking care of them saves George and Martha from falling into utter despair. But that ends when Lorna remarries to Donnie Weboy (Will Brittain), who quickly reveals himself to be a cruel and abusive husband and stepfather. Martha is aghast, then horrified when Donnie abruptly uproots the family and takes them to live with his clan in North Dakota.

Underneath her grandmotherly charm, Martha is a tough woman — she ran the ranch while George was sheriff, including breaking wild horses. She makes up her mind to go to North Dakota and bring Jimmy back to live with his grandparents. George is less sure of the plan, but goes along to protect his wife, and because, despite George’s gruff and imposing manner, Martha is the real seat of power in their home. Costner and Lane, reunited after playing Pa and Ma Kent in “Man of Steel,” bring an understated music to their performances that precisely evokes the tone of Watson’s prose.