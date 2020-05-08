'Deerskin' is a horror comedy that goes beyond the fringe

Georges loves his new jacket, and refuses to take it off. What’s weirder, his jacket seems to love him back. Sequestered in his hotel room, Georges and the jacket have long conversations, where the jacket tells him its secret wish: It wants to be the only jacket left in the world.

Wielding his new camera, Georges goes around town pretending to be an independent filmmaker, getting the residents to give up their jackets and swear an oath on film never to wear a jacket again. Georges passes it off as an experimental art film, and gets financial backing from the hotel bartender, Denise (Adele Haenel of “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”), an aspiring film editor. But when some residents aren’t so keen to give up their jackets, Georges’ obsession takes a much darker turn.

At just 77 minutes, “Deerskin” doesn’t outstay its welcome, and remains firmly committed to its outlandish premise from start to finish. Dujardin proved from the “OSS 117” spy spoofs that he’s a master of comic deadpan, completely convincing as a man who believes his clothing is talking to him.

There are some underlying themes about man’s yearning to reinvent himself, and how obsession fuels art. But like a lot of Dupieux’s work, “Deerskin” seems to be primarily interested in being weird for weird’s sake. It’s like a bold new outfit that you wear once or twice for fun, just to be daring, but soon ends up in the back of the closet.

