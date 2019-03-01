In the opening of “Diamantino,” a Portuguese soccer star hallucinates that he has to make a penalty shot against a gargantuan fluffy puppy in the goal.
Then things gets weird.
“Diamantino” is one of those singularly strange movies which makes you simultaneously want to explain the nutty plot to anyone who will listen, and also not say a word for fear of spoiling the twists and turns for anyone. And, man, are there twists and turns.
“Diamantino” has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at the UW Cinematheque screening room, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave., as part of the UW Cinematheque screening series. The screening is also sponsored by UW’s Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies program, and is free and open to the public.
Diamantino is the mononomical soccer star, played with a dopey innocence by Carloto Cotta. Diamantino is a sports hero, a rock star and a national symbol for Portugal all rolled up into one. When he’s not leading the national team to glory, he’s spending his days lazing in his Versailles-sized mansion, gazing at giant photographs of himself on the wall. Any resemblance to the real Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, we’re told in the credits, is entirely coincidental. Yeah, right.
But it all comes crashing down when Diamantino faces that puppy during the World Cup Finals, and blows a potentially game-winning goal. When he starts sobbing in defeat on the field, suddenly the GOAT becomes the goat, a national joke.
Diamantino’s self-doubt and loneliness overwhelm him, especially after his elderly father passes away, leaving him in the care of his evil twin sisters (Anabela and Margarida Moreira). Looking for meaning in his empty life, Diamantino hits upon the idea of adopting a teenage boy from Mozambique named Rahim (Cleo Tavares) who is a refugee.
Except that Rahim is really Aisha, an undercover agent (and a grown woman) tasked with investigating Diamantino’s shady finances. What Aisha uncovers is a bizarre right-wing plot by the evil sisters to use Diamantino as a patsy to trigger a Brexit-style crisis in Portugal.
Made by the Portuguese-American filmmaking team of Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt, “Diamantino” is a fluffy, candy-coated satire of decadent wealth and celebrity excess, with Diamantino’s world full of puffy CGI landscapes and gleaming magazine-cover luxury.
But it has a heart as soft as Diamantino’s head, mercilessly skewering the intolerant rhetoric of European’s rising nationalist movements and presenting a message of compassion and understanding. If a guy as dumb as Diamantino can figure out that we all need to be kinder to each other, then why can’t the rest of us?