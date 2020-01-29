'Cunningham' is a 3-D celebration of a modern dance legend

Asked whether his work could be described as “avant-garde,” choreographer Merce Cunningham demurred. “I don’t describe it,” he told an interviewer. “I do it.”
Alla Kovgan’s biographical documentary “Cunningham” follows his lead. Instead of trying to explain the life and career of one of modern dance’s greatest artists, bringing in context from critics and colleagues, the film instead immerses us in the work itself. Kovgan’s film mixes archival footage of Cunningham preparing his avant-garde dance routines with modern interpretations of those same routines, filmed in stunning and vibrant 3-D.
Bringing dance into three dimensions is an approach reminiscent of Wim Wenders’ “Pina,” which the Cinematheque also showed in 3-D, although Kovgan’s film has its own distinctive flavor. The film focuses on Cunningham’s career from 1942 to 1972, although he kept creating until he died in 2009. In the early years, we see a dancer whose devotion to movement is almost monastic in his focus. In an interview, he notes the curse of being a dancer is trying to “perfect an instrument that is deteriorating from birth.”
As a choreographer, Cunningham worked with some of the most daring musicians and artists of his day, including John Cage, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. “Cunningham” details how those collaborations came about using archival interviews with Cunningham as well as present-day interviews with his students. That old black-and-white footage is in 2-D, but layered over still photos and, occasionally, other footage, looks like different browser windows overlapping on a desktop.
But the screen really bursts to life in those modern-day recreations, in which the camera glides and revolves around dancers recreating Cunningham’s routines in unexpected settings, like rooftops, forests and what looks like an airport terminal. My personal favorite is a dance featuring a character who looks like a sentient ugly Christmas sweater, gyrating wildly around the stage while pursued by four ballerinas.
At times, Kovgan cuts back and forth between her modern 3-D versions and the original performances, particularly with Warhol’s “silver clouds,” as the dancers move through a room full of reflective Mylar balloons. The dances are often performed without music, reflecting Cunningham’s philosophy that dance should not be considered a language to interpret another art form, such as music or story. “The dance does not refer,” he said in the film. “It is what it is.”
While the interviews do touch on Cunningham’s personal life, including his relationship with Cage, the focus is on the performance. That makes “Cunningham” less of a narrative documentary and more of an art object, and a thrilling and enveloping one.