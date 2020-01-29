'Cunningham' is a 3-D celebration of a modern dance legend

As a choreographer, Cunningham worked with some of the most daring musicians and artists of his day, including John Cage, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. “Cunningham” details how those collaborations came about using archival interviews with Cunningham as well as present-day interviews with his students. That old black-and-white footage is in 2-D, but layered over still photos and, occasionally, other footage, looks like different browser windows overlapping on a desktop.

But the screen really bursts to life in those modern-day recreations, in which the camera glides and revolves around dancers recreating Cunningham’s routines in unexpected settings, like rooftops, forests and what looks like an airport terminal. My personal favorite is a dance featuring a character who looks like a sentient ugly Christmas sweater, gyrating wildly around the stage while pursued by four ballerinas.

At times, Kovgan cuts back and forth between her modern 3-D versions and the original performances, particularly with Warhol’s “silver clouds,” as the dancers move through a room full of reflective Mylar balloons. The dances are often performed without music, reflecting Cunningham’s philosophy that dance should not be considered a language to interpret another art form, such as music or story. “The dance does not refer,” he said in the film. “It is what it is.”

While the interviews do touch on Cunningham’s personal life, including his relationship with Cage, the focus is on the performance. That makes “Cunningham” less of a narrative documentary and more of an art object, and a thrilling and enveloping one.

