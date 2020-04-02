Comedy 'Lazy Susan' goes around and around without getting anywhere

Who says there are no good movie roles for older actresses? “Lazy Susan” offers a juicy lead role for a veteran actress, a wacky and deeply flawed woman of the sort that doesn’t come along every day.
Too bad that “Lazy Susan” is played by a man. Better luck next time, ladies!
The sight of Sean Hayes, forever known for playing Jack on “Will & Grace,” in a shapeless blouse and mousy wig in drag for “Lazy Susan” is something you never get used to. While the film, co-written by Carrie Aizley, Darlene Hunt and Hayes, has its funny moments, it struggles to string them together into a 90-minute film. It feels like a failed TV pilot that got repurposed into a movie.
“Lazy Susan” premieres Friday on video-on-demand, available on VUDU and Amazon Prime.
Susan is, as advertised, lazy. She’s a chronically unemployed and unmotivated woman who rides a motorized cart through her local K-Mart because she can’t be bothered to walk, and has a kitchen sink full of dirty takeout containers at home. (That last image did make me laugh.)
Fired from her previous job at a flower shop, Susan mooches off of her mother (Margo Martindale) and only friend Corrin (Aizley), staying one step ahead of her landlord looking for rent. Hayes, so high-energy on “Will & Grace,” seems to relish the chance to shamble around as Susan, her face in a permanent not-feeling-it pout, irritating those around her with her excuses. (“I thought you were going to go back to school online,” her mother asks. “I forgot my password,” Susan responds.)
In the film’s first half, the screenplay sets up several opportunities to goose Susan out of her doldrums. Her family is going on a trip to Niagara Falls, and Susan will need to pay her own way if she wants to go. Her friend signs their flute-and-ukulele combo to compete at a local talent show with a big cash prize on the line. And she starts up an unlikely romance with the owner of a Skyzone-like trampoline park, played by Jim Rash. (Seeing Dean Pelton of “Community” playing a dashing, mustachioed Romeo is certainly casting against type.)
But, much like Susan herself, “Lazy Susan” refuses to follow through on its commitments, and the film kind of lurches through the second half. I think that’s by design, that the film is refusing to play by the traditional rules of a movie like this, but the truth is that Susan becomes a pretty tiresome person to spend time with. There’s a scene where we are literally watching her, in real time, making toast. The film offers her a bit of redemption in the last few minutes, but it’s too little, too late.
The film features a few notable cameos, including Matthew Broderick and Allison Janney. Janney plays an old high school rival of Susan’s who now thinks she’s hot stuff because she’s a manager at that K-Mart. She’s very funny, but as soon as I saw her on screen, all I could think of is how much better “Lazy Susan” could have been if she played Susan. They'd even save money on the wig.
