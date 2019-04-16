Crank up Peter Gabriel on the boombox, because Cameron Crowe’s “Say Anything” is returning to movie theaters for its 30th anniversary. (Actually, don’t bring the boombox into the theater, as that would be pretty distracting.)
Starring John Cusack and Iona Skye, Crowe’s film is one of the best teen romantic comedies of the ‘80s. Cusack plays the sincere “regular kid” Lloyd Dobler, who connects with overachiever Diane Court despite the objections of her father, played by the wonderful late actor John Mahoney. While often lumped in with the glut of fun ‘80s teen movies like “Sixteen Candles,” “Say Anything” has a depth of feeling and a romantic spirit that sets it apart.
I'll be talking about it on Wednesday, April 24 right after the 7 p.m. showing at the new home of Cap Times Classic Movie Chats: Marcus Point Cinema, 7825 Big Sky Drive.
Beginning this month, the chats are moving to Point from AMC Madison 6. We really appreciate the support from all the folks at AMC Madison 6 for our events there since the chats launched a year ago, but we’re very excited about our new home at Marcus Point. Their parent company, Marcus Theatres, is a Cap Times partner and a pair of free tickets to Marcus films is one of the benefits of our new membership program.
Tickets are just $5 for "Say Anything" on the 24th. We hope you can join us!