'Coded Bias' unmasks racism in facial recognition algorithms

“Coded Bias” shows all sorts of ways that real-world biases are replicated in algorithms, which are increasingly becoming critical tools for corporations and governments, from who gets hired to who gets a credit card to who gets flagged by law enforcement. As one expert puts it in the film, “the past is embedded in data.”

Director Shalini Kantayya follows several activists around the world as they uncover and expose such hidden inequities. An organization called Big Brother Watch UK fights a police program to use AI-enhanced closed circuit TV that racially profiles pedestrians. Residents of a low-income apartment building in Brooklyn fight their landlord’s attempt to install facial recognition to require entry. An award-winning teacher in Houston is abruptly fired because of a poor algorithm-based evaluation.

Buolamwini and her organization, the delightfully named Algorithmic Justice League, fight for greater transparency into exactly how these systems work, and legislative oversight to ensure they don’t cross legal or ethical lines. Right now, the trend seems to be to implement a new technological breakthrough and then figure out whether it’s appropriate or not; 27 years after “Jurassic Park,” nobody seems to heed Jeff Goldblum’s warning that “your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

Kantayya weaves all of these different strands together into a compelling and unsettling documentary whose concerns about privacy and fairness transcend partisan divisions. At a recent congressional hearing where Buolamwini testified, both U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, one a progressive icon and the other a Fox News regular, were on the same page. Nothing brings humanity together like a fear of the machines.

