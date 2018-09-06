If you dismiss Japanese anime as silly kids' stuff, the late, great anime director Satoshi Kon might not have disagreed with you, or at least agreed that the form too often relies on formula.
Before he died of cancer in 2010 at the age of 46, Kon made a string of innovative anime features, including the mind-blowing “Paprika” and the poignant “Three Godfathers.”
His 1997 debut, “Perfect Blue" is definitely for adults only. When originally released, it was little seen in the United States, but is now being re-released in theaters in a gorgeous restored print.
“Perfect Blue” in some ways feels like the lurid, live-action thrillers that were popular in the 1990s, including “Single White Female,” “Basic Instinct” and especially “The Bodyguard.” But working in animation allows Kon to push the thriller genre to outrageous lengths while delving into the dark side of celebrity, especially for women, in ways that resonate more strongly two decades later.
“Perfect Blue” screens at 7 p.m. Thursday at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace in an English subtitled version, and an English dubbed version at 7 p.m. next Monday at both theaters.
The film starts off with a squeaky-clean singing trio of young women called CHAM, performing their hit song in an outdoor amphitheater. The audience is almost exclusively grown men, an example of the male gaze that recurs again and again throughout the film. In one unsettling image, a creepy fan holds out his palm in front of his face as he watches, so it looks from his viewpoint as if lead singer Mima Kirigoe (Junko Iwao) is a tiny figure dancing in the palm of his hand.
When lead singer Mima announces at the end of the show that she’s quitting music to pursue a career as an actress, the crowd explodes in anger. One creepy man with crooked teeth and dead eyes looks particularly upset.
Mima gets an acting job in a serial killer thriller, and the role requires her to take part in degrading scenes, including a simulated rape scene at a strip club. As the male producers and crew members watch her humiliating performance on the set, smirking and laughing, we see they’re not much different than the music fans who ogled her before. Mima swallows her misgivings for the sake of her ambition. When one producer barks, “You’ll never become a star like that. Smile!”, he’s Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen and every Hollywood power player using his position to dominate women.
When somebody starts murdering these men associated with the film in spectacularly bloody ways, we assume that it’s that creepy fan. But then “Perfect Blue” takes a more hallucinogenic turn, as Mima begins seeing a vision of her old pop-star persona following her around.
It’s as if her private self — flawed, needy, conflicted — and her public self — cheerful, beautiful, plastic — have become two different people. Son plays with this division in intriguing ways, as we’re often not sure if what we’re seeing is real, a scene from the movie Mima is shooting, a dream she’s having, or some bizarre combination of all three.
For all its over-the-top violence, “Perfect Blue” is a surprisingly sophisticated film about the ways in which a celebrity’s public persona can consume the real person within. While the movie is 20 years old, with dated references to fax machines and Netscape Navigator, it feels even more relevant in the age of social media and the #MeToo movement.