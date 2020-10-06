Claire Denis' alluring 'Beau Travail' is part war drama, part dance video

Before seeing Claire Denis’ “Beau Travail,” I had only seen its star Denis Lavant in films by his longtime collaborator Leos Carax (“Holy Motors,” “Mauvais Sang”). In each of those, Lavant delivers unforgettable, chaotic physical performances where, in dance sequences or just walking down the street, his characters seem to lose control of their own bodies.
So it was unexpected to see Lavant in “Beau Travail,” a 1999 film now being re-released in a 4K restoration, playing the repressed, button-down sergeant in the French Foreign Legion. He seems as locked up in his body as Lavant’s other characters are free — which turns out to be exactly the point of Denis’ daring and sensuous tale of desire and betrayal.
The film will be available to stream as the first movie in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Spotlight Cinema series beginning on Wednesday. Museum members can rent the film for free for a week, while non-members pay a rental fee.
Loosely based on Herman Melville’s “Billy Budd,” “Beau Travail” begins with Galoup (Lavant) living in Marseille, his life consumed with mundane tasks — ironing shirts, sweeping his porch, pruning wayward branches from his trees.
In Galoup’s voiceover narration, he tells us that he was dishonorably discharged from the French Foreign Legion, stationed in Djibouti in east Africa. Most of “Beau Travail” takes place in flashback, as Galoup remembers what led him to leave the military in disgrace.
The life of the Legionnaires is also a series of mundane tasks and exercises. But Denis shoots these chores as if they are dance sequences, the shirtless, musclebound soldiers moving in perfect synchronization. When the men are practicing hand-to-hand combat, the visuals slip from melee combat and into modern dance.
The physical harmony of the motion underscores what a tight-knit unit this group of young men is, their individuality subsumed by the overall mission. We may also be seeing them from Galoup’s perspective, a lonely man who has sublimated his desires to the point where I don’t even think he knows what he wants. He either wants to have one of the men, or be one of them.
Upsetting the balance is the arrival of a new recruit, Sentain (Gregoire Colin), who is welcomed into the group. Quietly furious, Galoup begins punishing Sentain for obtaining what he wants, driving him harder and harder in ways that start to fracture the unit’s cohesion.
The power struggle plays out against the pitiless beauty of the African desert, the harsh browns and grays of the rocks and sand playing against the deep blue of the ocean. The film pulses with music, from the 1980s pop the men dance to with the locals in the Djibouti nightclubs to the excerpts from Benjamin Britten’s “Billy Budd” opera used to score the scenes of the men training.
While Denis has proven to be a nervy, transgressive filmmaker throughout her career (“High Life,” “Trouble Every Day”), there’s an empathetic quality to “Beau Travail” that even extends to, or especially extends to, Galoup. While he should be the ostensible villain of the story, a cruel martinet who takes out his frustrations on his subordinates, Denis is almost tender toward his plight, a prisoner locked inside himself.
The unforgettable final scene in the film, which I won’t reveal, unlocks Galoup’s cage in a moment of catharsis that provides an exclamation point to this strange and alluring film.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!