Claire Denis' alluring 'Beau Travail' is part war drama, part dance video

Loosely based on Herman Melville’s “Billy Budd,” “Beau Travail” begins with Galoup (Lavant) living in Marseille, his life consumed with mundane tasks — ironing shirts, sweeping his porch, pruning wayward branches from his trees.

In Galoup’s voiceover narration, he tells us that he was dishonorably discharged from the French Foreign Legion, stationed in Djibouti in east Africa. Most of “Beau Travail” takes place in flashback, as Galoup remembers what led him to leave the military in disgrace.

The life of the Legionnaires is also a series of mundane tasks and exercises. But Denis shoots these chores as if they are dance sequences, the shirtless, musclebound soldiers moving in perfect synchronization. When the men are practicing hand-to-hand combat, the visuals slip from melee combat and into modern dance.

The physical harmony of the motion underscores what a tight-knit unit this group of young men is, their individuality subsumed by the overall mission. We may also be seeing them from Galoup’s perspective, a lonely man who has sublimated his desires to the point where I don’t even think he knows what he wants. He either wants to have one of the men, or be one of them.