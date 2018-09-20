How could anybody identify with Lizzie Borden? The chief suspect in the notorious 1892 axe murders of her parents, the most anybody remembers about her in 2018 is a schoolyard rhyme.
What more is there to say about her life that “Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother 40 whacks/When she saw that she was done, she gave her father 41” doesn’t already cover?
A lot, as it turns out, in “Lizzie.” Featuring an arresting central performance by Chloe Sevigny, “Lizzie” attempts nothing less than to get the audience to empathize with a presumed double murderer. And, to a startling and unsettling degree, it succeeds.
“Lizzie” doesn’t beat around the bush, going right to the aftermath of the gruesome crime in the opening minutes. But the film at first leaves open the possibility that Lizzie might be innocent. While her father Andrew (Jamey Sheridan) and stepmother Abby (Fiona Shaw) lie dead on the floor, Lizzie is out in the garden nonchalantly picking a pear off a tree. When she goes inside, she screams at the maid Bridget (Kristen Stewart) to call a doctor.
Then the film goes back to show the six months leading up to the murder. The Borden home is an unhappy place, where patriarch Andrew rules the women of the household with a sadistic flourish. Lizzie, unmarried and epileptic, is a favorite target for his disdain; he rages that she will bring shame upon the family simply by going to the opera alone. In the austere first hour of “Lizzie,” director Craig William Macneill effectively evokes the claustrophobic atmosphere of the Borden house, putting us in Lizzie's shoes as a virtual prisoner of both her father and a society that devalues women.
The power balance between father and daughter starts to shift when the family hires Bridget, and she and Lizzie form a bond that grows into a secret romance. When Lizzie learns that her father plans to give her inheritance to her ne’er-do-well uncle (Denis O’Hare), thinking that women can’t handle that much responsibility or money, Lizzie hatches a plot of liberation and revenge.
What was a simmering historical drama then shifts into a horror film, with violins wailing on the soundtrack and the camera taking slow pans toward things we might not want to see. The abrupt tonal shift into graphic violence may throw viewers lulled by the staid first half of “Lizzie." But such bloody excess is necessary to show just how far Borden was willing to go for her emancipation. The murder scenes have a terrible, palpable sense of exhilaration to them without denying their horror.
Screenwriter Bryce Kass gives both Sevigny and Sheridan sharply written dialogue to work with, but some of the minor characters feel underwritten. Stewart, so wonderful in movies like “Personal Shopper,” seems overqualified to play the meek Bridget. Ditto Kim Dickens, given almost nothing to do as Lizzie’s half-sister.
But Sevigny (who researched Borden’s life for a decade and is a producer on the film) is wonderful as Lizzie. We see the frustration in her cloistered life, the vestiges of her desire to please her father giving way to her anger at being denied the life she wants.
When she finally takes matters into her own hands, she seems to vibrate with a newfound power. As men shamed by #MeToo scandals try to tiptoe their way back into public life, claiming they’ve suffered enough, “Lizzie” is a potent, furious reminder that there are worse punishments for abusive men than getting axed from a TV show.