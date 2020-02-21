Chicago labor drama 'The Killing Floor' brought back to life at UW Cinematheque

“These were people,” she said. “They were not just objects of collective bargaining. They were making decisions that were shaping our history. They were evolving, and changing, and sometimes in conflict with each other. There was no way to capture that complexity in a documentary when the subjects were no longer living.”

What she was not interested in was making a conventional dramatic film “based on a true story,” turning real-life characters into easily identifiable heroes and villains. “It was important that every character have their point of view, and have some justification for that point of view.”

It took years to raise the funds to make the $1.2 million film. Given that it was a film about labor, Rassbach didn’t think “The Killing Floor” should be financed primarily by public television’s usual corporate sponsors. So she cobbled together funding from some three dozen different unions, which still amounted to a minority of the overall funding.