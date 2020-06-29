Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche go toe-to-toe in 'The Truth'

They’re there ostensibly to celebrate the release of the book, as well as watch Fabienne shoot her latest movie. But Lumir also wants to know exactly how Fabienne has characterized her childhood in her memoir; she’s outraged that Fabienne writes fondly about picking Lumir up from school, something that in real life she was always too busy to do. “My memories, my book,” Fabienne responds curtly. “I’m allowed to pick and choose, aren’t I?”

There’s also some unfinished business between mother and daughter over a woman named Sarah, an actress who was a rival of Fabienne’s when she was younger, and who acted as something of a surrogate mother to Lumir. Sarah died under mysterious circumstances, and Lumir blames her mother for sabotaging Sarah’s career.

The movie that Fabienne is filming is, in some ways, a metaphor for their charged relationship. It’s a gimmicky but heartfelt sci-fi film in which a terminally ill mother goes into suspended animation in space to halt the progress of the disease. She returns to Earth every seven years, exactly the same age as she was when she left, to visit her daughter, who has continued to age.