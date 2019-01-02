We’re going to kick off the 2019 Cap Times Classic Movie Chats at AMC Madison 6 with an offer you can’t refuse.
Well, you can refuse. But then you’d be missing out on the chance to see and talk about one of the all-time great films.
Every month, Cap Times movie critic Rob Thomas hosts the chats, in which audiences can see a great classic movie and talk about it afterwards. Rob gets the ball rolling with some interesting facts about the making of the film and his observations, but the chats are most fun when it’s a free-wheeling conversation in which everybody gets to share their reactions and observations.
There should be a lot to talk about when Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” screens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 at the theater, 430 N. Midvale Blvd. Once the movie’s over (about 9:15 p.m.), stick around in the theater to talk about the film.
In addition, the theater will host a trivia contest with some choice prizes. Advance tickets ($9) are on sale now at the theater box office and online at amctheatres.com. In addition, sign up for our email list and get a chance to win free tickets to the show.
The “Godfather” screening is part of a monthlong series of Oscar-winning films, with a film from a different decade featured each week. The series kicks off with “Gentleman’s Agreement” (Jan. 2) starring Gregory Peck, then continues with “An American in Paris” (Jan. 9) with Gene Kelly, Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment” (Jan. 16), and finishes up in the ‘80s with “Gandhi” (Jan. 30).