'Can You Hear Us Now?' shows the unfair fight that is Wisconsin politics

Cricchi and Peters said it wasn’t a challenge to get the women to agree to let the filmmakers follow them around. What was a challenge was keeping up with them.

“They were really hard to follow around just because of their lives,” Peters said. “I mean, Molly McGrath probably slept like four hours a night. Jenny, you couldn't get an appointment. Rebecca, you couldn't get an appointment. You never knew what day or what time you were going to go somewhere. They were just running 24/7.”

Getting any time with their incumbent Republican opponents was very difficult, Peters said. Their absence on screen ends up being a metaphor for how disconnected they are from their districts, she said.

“That seems to be the experience of a lot of people in the film: ‘We never see these people,’” Peters said. “They're not a part of our community. They don't seem to be out here. They're not paying attention to us. And so then we were like, ‘Well, I guess it's appropriate.’”