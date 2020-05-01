'Bull' grabs the harshness and beauty of life by the horns

Annie Silverstein’s affecting debut feature “Bull” takes place on the Texas rodeo circuit, and there’s a marked contrast between life inside the arena and life outside.
In the rodeo scenes, Silverstein shoots the action with thrilling clarity — the roar of the crowd, the rush of adrenaline, a lifetime lived in the few seconds between when a bull rider leaves the chute and when he hits the ground.
But it’s a different world outside — quieter, less focused, more desperate. Silverstein uses handheld cameras to capture the rootless, uncertain lives of people barely making enough to get by. No wonder they live their whole lives determined to get back in that ring.
Such a man is Abe (Rob Morgan), a middle-aged African-American man who used to be a professional bull rider. But age and injuries have taken their toll, and now he works as a wrangler (“I’m not a clown,” he insists) on the pro circuit, guiding the bull away after the rider is thrown to the ground.
Abe is also part of an underground rodeo circuit for African-Americans in Texas, teaching teens how to ride bulls and handle horses. It’s clear that this mentor role better suits Abe than getting in the ring with those giant beasts. But he can’t let the big show go.
At the end of the weekend, Abe limps home to a ramshackle house in a working-class neighborhood, where he tends his chickens, wolfs down pain pills, and keeps to himself. But Silverstein’s screenplay sets him on a collision course with a neighbor, 14-year-old Kris (Amber Harvard).
Raised by her grandmother while her mother is in jail, Kris is walking a tightrope in her life. She’s drawn to the delinquent kids who run roughshod through the neighborhood, drinking liquor out of the bottle down by the river and selling Oxycontin in shopping mall parking lots. But she’s a good kid at heart, responsible to her grandmother (Keeli Wheeler) and little sister (Keira Bennett).
One weekend, while Abe is off at the rodeo, Kris tries to look cool to the neighborhood kids by breaking into his house and hosting a party there. They trash the house, but she’s not very good at breaking the law. When he comes home, she’s zonked out on the front porch. Enraged, Abe demands that she clean up the house and start doing menial chores for him, like taking care of the chickens. Kris, who has a deep yearning for that kind of structure that even she may not be aware of, complies.
“Bull” is a movie about connection between these two very different people. But whenever Silverstein has to choose between overplaying and underplaying an emotional moment between the two, she goes for subtle every time. Unlike its title beast, it moves softly and carefully in chronicling these two lives.
Morgan, a character actor from “Stranger Things” and “Daredevil,” makes the most of his lead performance, playing a damaged but not yet broken man of few words. And Harvard is a revelation as Kris, carrying an emotional heaviness far beyond her years, yet still occasionally revealing the needy child inside. I’m not sure if they ever say a kind word to each other throughout the film, but their bond is shown through what they do — Kris taking care of the ailing Abe, Abe showing her the ropes of bull riding.
That restraint and authenticity gives “Bull” a documentary-like feel, as we’re immersed in these two characters and their tiny piece of the world. Thematically, the movie reminded me of Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider,” about an injured rodeo star’s struggle to adjust to life outside the spotlight. But it leaves an indelible impression in the dirt all its own.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!