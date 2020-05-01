'Bull' grabs the harshness and beauty of life by the horns

At the end of the weekend, Abe limps home to a ramshackle house in a working-class neighborhood, where he tends his chickens, wolfs down pain pills, and keeps to himself. But Silverstein’s screenplay sets him on a collision course with a neighbor, 14-year-old Kris (Amber Harvard).

Raised by her grandmother while her mother is in jail, Kris is walking a tightrope in her life. She’s drawn to the delinquent kids who run roughshod through the neighborhood, drinking liquor out of the bottle down by the river and selling Oxycontin in shopping mall parking lots. But she’s a good kid at heart, responsible to her grandmother (Keeli Wheeler) and little sister (Keira Bennett).

One weekend, while Abe is off at the rodeo, Kris tries to look cool to the neighborhood kids by breaking into his house and hosting a party there. They trash the house, but she’s not very good at breaking the law. When he comes home, she’s zonked out on the front porch. Enraged, Abe demands that she clean up the house and start doing menial chores for him, like taking care of the chickens. Kris, who has a deep yearning for that kind of structure that even she may not be aware of, complies.