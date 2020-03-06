Bright new 'Emma.' stays faithful to Austen

When a character drops trou early on in Autumn de Wilde’s “Emma.,” we sense that this may not be the typical Jane Austen adaptation.

And de Wilde, a celebrated rock photographer making her filmmaking debut, injects some stylistic flourishes (like that mysterious period in the title) into Austen’s novel about an overconfident matchmaker and her comeuppance, besides that moon shot. But, at heart, this is still Jane’s story, punctuation or not, and de Wilde never strays too far from the spirit of the source material.

Anna Taylor-Joy (“The Witch”) plays a somewhat less sympathetic version of Emma than we’ve seen in previous adaptations. In the 1996 version, Gwyneth Paltrow played Emma as a woman who genuinely seemed to believe her chess-move manipulations of those around her were best for those around her. She knew better than everyone else, so why shouldn’t she put that gift to good use?