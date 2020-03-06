Bright new 'Emma.' stays faithful to Austen

When a character drops trou early on in Autumn de Wilde’s “Emma.,” we sense that this may not be the typical Jane Austen adaptation.
And de Wilde, a celebrated rock photographer making her filmmaking debut, injects some stylistic flourishes (like that mysterious period in the title) into Austen’s novel about an overconfident matchmaker and her comeuppance, besides that moon shot. But, at heart, this is still Jane’s story, punctuation or not, and de Wilde never strays too far from the spirit of the source material.
Anna Taylor-Joy (“The Witch”) plays a somewhat less sympathetic version of Emma than we’ve seen in previous adaptations. In the 1996 version, Gwyneth Paltrow played Emma as a woman who genuinely seemed to believe her chess-move manipulations of those around her were best for those around her. She knew better than everyone else, so why shouldn’t she put that gift to good use?
Taylor-Joy’s “Emma” is a bit more of a “mean girl” type, with her haughty manner, probing eyes, and blond ringlets that look like corkscrews, all the better for burrowing into other people’s lives. What sets the convoluted plot in motion is Emma’s coaxing of her friend Harriet (Mia Goth) to refuse the hand of a local farmer, believing him to be below her station. One senses that Emma wants to match Harriet up with more of a gentleman not because it would be best for Harriet, but because it would be a matchmaking coup for Emma.
The unsuitable suitors who Emma tries to match up with Harriet include Mr. Elton (Josh O’Connor), a fatuous pastor with a game show host’s smile, and Mr. Churchill (Callum Turner), a dashing cad who may be carrying a secret. Seething in the wings is Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn), who strongly disapproves of Emma’s machinations, which means we know he secretly loves her.
The leads are fine, but the pleasures of this “Emma.” are found in the supporting characters, especially Bill Nighy as Emma’s hypochondriac father, forever worrying about a draft. Miranda Bates is funny and touching as the awkward Miss Bates, who takes the brunt of Emma’s withering putdowns with dignity.
De Wilde makes this world as bright and cheery as possible, shooting her exterior scenes in what looks like blinding sunlight. I was hoping for an “Emma.” with a bit more of a distinctive flavor than the many previous adaptations, but once Austen’s plot turns kick in, the viewer is swept along as always.