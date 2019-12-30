Blu-ray review: 'Old Joy' is a new revelation on Criterion Collection edition

So Mark clearly has some misgivings when Kurt reconnects with him, suggesting they take a weekend camping trip into Oregon’s Cascade Mountains, where Kurt claims to know of a secluded hot springs deep in the forest. On the drive up, Mark and Kurt’s conversations stay firmly in the past, reminiscing about mutual friends and now-shuttered record stores.

But as the drive goes on, and the pair get lost and have to backtrack, the conversation grows more strained. Mark’s forced politeness masks a growing unease at having taken the trip, while Kurt becomes more and more determined to make the trip a meaningful one. Their unstated tension plays out against gorgeous shots of the Oregon landscape and an achingly beautiful score by Yo La Tengo. They eventually do find the hot springs, and what transpires between the men is a moment of almost perfect ambiguity that, over a decade later, still demands and defies interpretation.

The Criterion edition includes a new conversation between Oldham and London, who in a bit of life imitating art had not seen each other since making the film in 2006. Oldham talks about how the crew was so small and the budget so low that making “Old Joy” didn’t feel like making a movie, but like “helping a friend move.”