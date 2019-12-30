Blu-ray review: 'Old Joy' is a new revelation on Criterion Collection edition

Some movies are balms. They don’t necessarily put you in a good mood. They may even sting a little. But they work on something essential in a way that ends up feeling nourishing and reviving for the viewer.
Such a movie is “Old Joy,” Kelly Reichardt’s 2006 jewel of a drama. The 73-minute microbudget film, now out in a new Criterion Collection edition, has a homemade, slight nature that belies its emotional complexity and power. Reichardt went on to make a serious of strong, closely-observed films with bigger-name casts (“Meek’s Cutoff,” “Certain Women”), but “Old Joy” remains the lo-fi touchstone for Reichardt’s empathetic, insightful vision as a filmmaker.
“Old Joy” follows a weekend camping trip between two estranged friends in their mid-30s, Mark and Kurt. Mark (Daniel London) is on the verge of middle-class responsibility, with a steady job and a pregnant wife at home. He keeps in touch with his counter-cultural roots by listening to liberal talk radio rail about the Bush administration, which feels like the 2006 version of retweeting anti-Trump accounts on Twitter.
Kurt (musician Will Oldham) is a scraggly, bearded guy who never sold out, living as much off the grid as possible, almost militantly devoted to finding the next transcendent experience. The viewer buys that Mark and Kurt were friends in college, but not that close. Kurt was the guy who made a mess on Saturday night, and Mark was the guy who cleaned it up Sunday morning.
So Mark clearly has some misgivings when Kurt reconnects with him, suggesting they take a weekend camping trip into Oregon’s Cascade Mountains, where Kurt claims to know of a secluded hot springs deep in the forest. On the drive up, Mark and Kurt’s conversations stay firmly in the past, reminiscing about mutual friends and now-shuttered record stores.
But as the drive goes on, and the pair get lost and have to backtrack, the conversation grows more strained. Mark’s forced politeness masks a growing unease at having taken the trip, while Kurt becomes more and more determined to make the trip a meaningful one. Their unstated tension plays out against gorgeous shots of the Oregon landscape and an achingly beautiful score by Yo La Tengo. They eventually do find the hot springs, and what transpires between the men is a moment of almost perfect ambiguity that, over a decade later, still demands and defies interpretation.
The Criterion edition includes a new conversation between Oldham and London, who in a bit of life imitating art had not seen each other since making the film in 2006. Oldham talks about how the crew was so small and the budget so low that making “Old Joy” didn’t feel like making a movie, but like “helping a friend move.”
In her interview, Reichardt tells stories about having to temporarily trade in her car to borrow the Volvo station wagon she wanted Mark to drive in the film. Reichardt’s dog Lucy plays a major role in the film, not because she’s a particularly strong canine actress, but because Lucy couldn’t have been left behind cooped up in Reichardt’s home all day. (Lucy parlayed her fame into an even bigger titular role opposite Michelle Williams in “Wendy and Lucy.”)
What comes through in the interviews is genuine surprise and appreciation that this little film, made in the woods for almost no money, had such an outsized impact on independent film. It played in arthouses nationwide and made many critics’ Top 10 lists (including mine), and allowed Reichardt to make bigger films without sacrificing her vision. If you’ve never seen it, or not seen it in over a decade, it’s a strange trip into the mountains worth taking.