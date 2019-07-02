Learning that the director of “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist” made a movie about one of the biggest heists in American history, one would assume that 1978’s “The Brink’s Job” would be a gritty, pull-no-punches thriller.
But what a surprise, and kind of a welcome one, that “The Brink’s Job” is as much a character-based comedy as it is a thriller. The underrated film, based on a real crime and featuring a rogue’s gallery of great character actors of the day, was released last month on Blu-ray from Kino Lorber Films.
Peter Falk plays Tony Pino, a diner owner in 1950 Boston for whom robbery seems to be his main social activity, a chance for him to get together with his buddies on the weekends. Falk is locked up for a botched robbery in the opening scene, and when he gets out he goes right back at it, looking for that big score.
The central joke of the movie is that the harder the job, the more meager the score. In one scene, Falk and his crew nearly botch a candy factory robbery. At one point one of the thieves makes the mistake of opening a door marked “Do Not Open” and nearly drowns in gumballs.
But the reverse turns out to be true – the bigger the score, the easier the job. While casing a penny-ante job at a Goodwill office, Tony sees a Brink’s armored car pass by and decides to follow it to its source. He finds a facility swimming in cash and totally lax in security – Tony is able to walk through the building with impunity.
He gathers his crew to plan the heist, which is executed with the kind of crisp precision that we expect from a Friedkin setpiece. They walk away with $1.5 million, the biggest successful robbery in American history at that time. The movie’s signature scene, which inspired the poster, is of the thieves cavorting in the piles of money like it was the first snowfall, hardened middle-aged men turning into excited little kids.
But then things unravel. Money launderer Joe (Peter Boyle) insists on sitting on the cash until the statute of limitations for the crime runs out. But the other crew members get itchy to spend it, especially loose cannon Specs (played by the late great Warren Oates), and start turning on each other.
“Brink’s Job” was shot on the streets of Boston, and production designer Dean Tavaroulis does a beautiful job recreating the look and feel of post-war Boston. I particularly loved the “Nighthawks”-inspired shots of Tony’s diner from the outside, as we can see characters moving around through the windows. And the cast, which also includes Paul Sorvino as a smooth bookie/lawyer and Gena Rowlands as Tony’s devoted wife, is top-notch.
If you’re looking for a taut, meticulous heist movie on the level of “Rififi,” “The Brink’s Job” may underdeliver. But as an amiable ‘70s film that gives great actors like Falk and Boyle center stage, it steals the show.