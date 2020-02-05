Blu-ray: Almodovar's 'All About My Mother' celebrates women and their stories

Who is the mother, exactly, in Pedro Almodovar’s “All About My Mother”? There’s one obvious candidate, but that character’s son dies in the first act of Almodovar’s 1999 film, so it can’t be her, unless the title is the son speaking from beyond the grave. Another character gives birth midway through the film — is it the newborn baby whose “mother” gives the film its title?
The answer I think, is none of these women — and all of them. Almodovar’s film, now out in a new Blu-ray edition from the Criterion Collection, is a multi-generational melodrama full of women nurturing and taking care of each other — biological mothers and not. The movie won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2000, and Almodovar’s latest film, “Pain & Glory," is up for the same award this year.
The obvious candidate is Manuela (Cecilia Roth), a medical worker in Madrid raising her teenage son Esteban (Eloy Azorin) on her own. Esteban has become infatuated with an acclaimed stage actress named Huma Rojo (Marisa Paredes) and goes to the theater night after night to see her play Blanche DuBois in “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
After one performance, Esteban ambushes Huma at the stage door and tries to get her autograph. Startled, she drives off. Esteban chases after her into the street and is hit by a car, dying with a sobbing Manuela watching.
Devastated, Manuela goes to Barcelona to find Esteban’s father, now a trans prostitute named Lola, to tell her the devastating news. While searching, she meets up with an old friend, Agrado (Antonia San Juan), also a trans prostitute. Manuela also ends up befriending a nun and social worker (Penelope Cruz) who helps out Agrado.
She also reconnects with Huma, who has now brought the production of “Desire” to Barcelona. Not revealing the painful connection between the two women, Manuela ends up becoming Huma’s assistant and understudy.
It’s a complicated web of relationships, with Manuela at the center, and it gets even more complicated in Almodovar’s signature telenovela style. It’s a film that's hard to figure out where it’s going, in a satisfying way. For a while, I thought Almodovar was setting up an “All About Eve” subplot as Manuela works her way next to Huma, to the consternation of her junkie lover/assistant. But it doesn’t turn out that way. Maybe the title of the movie is intended as a red herring.
To spoil the revelations and unexpected connections between the women would spoil the appeal of “All About My Mother,” as one floats from character to character, subplot to subplot. Ultimately those plot turns — some triumphant, some tragic — are less important than how these women respond, pulling together with compassion and support for each other.
Stories are one of the things that bind these women together, whether it’s performances in the theater or family stories that get shared from generation to generation. There’s an extraordinary scene where Agrado, filling in after Huma has to cancel a performance, performs an impromptu one-person show for the audience, including running down the cost of all the plastic surgery she’s had. In talking about her reinvention, she says a line that could be the thesis statement for most of Almodovar’s films: “You are more authentic the more you resemble what you’ve dreamed of being.”
While the men in the film often seem stuck in their ways, it’s these women, whether trans or not, who are the most capable of reinvention, of change, and of growth. Almodovar stands in awe of them, and “All About My Mother” is his purest expression of that awe.
The new Blu-ray edition contains a range of bonus features from the last 20 years, beginning with an interview between Almodovar and his own mother in 1999, and ending with a Q&A shot at a 20th-anniversary screening last year.