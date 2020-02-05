Blu-ray: Almodovar's 'All About My Mother' celebrates women and their stories

Who is the mother, exactly, in Pedro Almodovar’s “All About My Mother”? There’s one obvious candidate, but that character’s son dies in the first act of Almodovar’s 1999 film, so it can’t be her, unless the title is the son speaking from beyond the grave. Another character gives birth midway through the film — is it the newborn baby whose “mother” gives the film its title?

The answer I think, is none of these women — and all of them. Almodovar’s film, now out in a new Blu-ray edition from the Criterion Collection, is a multi-generational melodrama full of women nurturing and taking care of each other — biological mothers and not. The movie won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2000, and Almodovar’s latest film, “Pain & Glory," is up for the same award this year.

The obvious candidate is Manuela (Cecilia Roth), a medical worker in Madrid raising her teenage son Esteban (Eloy Azorin) on her own. Esteban has become infatuated with an acclaimed stage actress named Huma Rojo (Marisa Paredes) and goes to the theater night after night to see her play Blanche DuBois in “A Streetcar Named Desire.”