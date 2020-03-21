'Blow the Man Down' is a Maine event for fans of seaside noir

At this point, “Blow the Man Down” becomes sort of a nor’easter noir, as Priscilla and Mary Beth conspire to dispose of the body without getting caught by the local cops. But what they really should worry about is the dead man’s connection to Enid (Margo Martindale), who runs a charming little establishment in town that looks like a B&B but is, in fact, a brothel.

Krudy and Cole cleverly show us how, while the men in Easter Cove think they’re in charge, it’s really the women of the town that are the centers of power. The two sisters end up enmeshed in a power struggle between the flinty Enid and a trio of the town’s other matriarchs (wonderfully played by June Squibb, Annette O’Toole and Marceline Hugot). They may wear homemade sweaters and make a mean apple crumble, but beneath those genteel exteriors they’re tough as nails.

Martindale, one of the best character actors working today, brilliantly shows how Enid can turn her considerable charm on and off like a light bulb, going from favorite-aunt warmth to steely ice if someone crosses her. Meanwhile, the film sets up the men in the town to be central characters, like the handsome cop (Will Brittain) who we think will play hero or love interest, and then completely sidelines them. It’s the women who run things here.

“Blow the Man Down” stumbles a little midway through when it shifts away from Mary Beth and Priscilla to follow other characters, such as one of Enid’s prostitutes (Gayle Rankin), which deflates the tension of the two sisters’ predicament. But this is still a confident, tightly plotted debut with a salty flavor all its own.

