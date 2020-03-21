You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Blow the Man Down' is a Maine event for fans of seaside noir
top story
Movie review

'Blow the Man Down' is a Maine event for fans of seaside noir

Blow the Man Down

Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe play two Maine sisters who have to dispose of a body in "Blow the Man Down."

 AMAZON STUDIOS

At first, “Blow the Man Down” seems like a quirky comedy-drama about the denizens of a hardscrabble Maine fishing town, and the bond between two sisters living there.

Then, about 15 minutes into the movie, someone gets a harpoon through the neck.

The debut feature from writer-directors Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole is a dark comic thriller that keeps upending our expectations. It’s especially sly about subverting our preconceptions about the male and female characters in the film.

Now that movie theaters have closed down, the Amazon Studios film will likely get a deserved larger-than-usual audience. It premiered Friday on Amazon Prime.

The film opens with a group of fishermen lustily singing the titular shanty on the docks of Easter Cove, Maine, a quaint seaside village. They return again and again in the film as sort of a maritime Greek chorus to comment on the action.

The story follows two sisters, Priscilla Connolly (Sophie Lowe) and Mary Beth Connolly (Morgan Saylor), on the day of their mother’s funeral. Older sister Priscilla is the dutiful good girl of the siblings, and is committed to keep the family’s fish store afloat. Mary Beth is a rebel who is tired of the backwater town and can’t wait to get out of Easter Cove.

Mary Beth has a habit of consorting with unsavory guys down at the dockside bar (named, strangely enough, The Desert). She leaves the bar with a particularly nasty one, but finds a woman’s purse and traces of blood in his car trunk. She tries to get away from him and, in the ensuing struggle, deploys the aforementioned harpoon.

At this point, “Blow the Man Down” becomes sort of a nor’easter noir, as Priscilla and Mary Beth conspire to dispose of the body without getting caught by the local cops. But what they really should worry about is the dead man’s connection to Enid (Margo Martindale), who runs a charming little establishment in town that looks like a B&B but is, in fact, a brothel.

Krudy and Cole cleverly show us how, while the men in Easter Cove think they’re in charge, it’s really the women of the town that are the centers of power. The two sisters end up enmeshed in a power struggle between the flinty Enid and a trio of the town’s other matriarchs (wonderfully played by June Squibb, Annette O’Toole and Marceline Hugot). They may wear homemade sweaters and make a mean apple crumble, but beneath those genteel exteriors they’re tough as nails.

Martindale, one of the best character actors working today, brilliantly shows how Enid can turn her considerable charm on and off like a light bulb, going from favorite-aunt warmth to steely ice if someone crosses her. Meanwhile, the film sets up the men in the town to be central characters, like the handsome cop (Will Brittain) who we think will play hero or love interest, and then completely sidelines them. It’s the women who run things here.

“Blow the Man Down” stumbles a little midway through when it shifts away from Mary Beth and Priscilla to follow other characters, such as one of Enid’s prostitutes (Gayle Rankin), which deflates the tension of the two sisters’ predicament. But this is still a confident, tightly plotted debut with a salty flavor all its own.

BLOW THE MAN DOWN

Three stars

Morgan Saylor, Sophie Lowe, Margo Martindale

R for violence, language

1 hour 33 minutes

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Who wants to go out for a bite?

Sign up for our Food & Drink newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New coronavirus hits New Mexico, visiting actor
Movies

New coronavirus hits New Mexico, visiting actor

  • Updated

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor urged the Trump administration on Monday to help the state expand testing capacity for the new coronavirus as a positive test result by recently visiting British film star Idris Elba spurred a business closure.

Virus-shocked Hollywood gets break with streaming services
Movies

Virus-shocked Hollywood gets break with streaming services

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sports are on hold, theaters are closed and so are amusement parks, a disaster-movie scenario that has stunned Hollywood. But Americans held captive at home by the coronavirus can turn to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other streaming services, outliers in an entertainment industry brought to an unprecedented standstill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics