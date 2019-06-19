Next month marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, which will be a great time to revisit some terrific recent movies about the mission, including “First Man” and the documentary “Apollo 11.”
But this month, let’s focus on a later mission that almost went tragically wrong. Ron Howard’s “Apollo 13” looks at a follow-up mission that became a near-disaster, saved from tragedy by the resourcefulness of the three astronauts in space and the mission control team back on Earth. The film stars Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and the late great Bill Paxton as the Apollo 13 astronauts, and Oscar-nominated Ed Harris as flight crew chief Ed Kranz.
It’s undoubtedly one of Howard’s best movies, and it’s the subject of the Cap Times Classic Movie Chat at Marcus Point, 7825 Big Sky Drive at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26. See the movie and talk about it afterwards with me. I’ll share some stories about both the making of the movie and the ill-fated mission.
Tickets are available at the box office or online in advance. Cap Times Members, of course, get two free tickets to any of the Cap Times Classic Movie Chats as part of their membership goodies. Hope to see you there!