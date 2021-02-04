Bingeworthy: Zendaya and John David Washington clash in lockdown in Netflix's 'Malcolm & Marie'

This is the night that Marie seeks to reverse that balance of power. She’s miffed that Malcolm forgot to thank her during his speech at the premiere, despite the fact that the movie, an account of a young female junkie trying to get clean, seems to have been heavily borrowed from her own past.

Over the course of 105 minutes, Malcolm and Marie argue, make up and then argue again. These arguments come in the form of extended, expletive-laden “You know what your problem is?” tirades against each other. Washington and Zendaya deliver their marathon monologues with verve and intensity, and Levinson’s use of space keeps it from feeling too stagy.

But it’s a big red flag that the viewer starts being more impressed that they can memorize all those lines rather than connecting with what they’re actually saying. The truth is that Levinson’s screenplay feels rushed, relying on clichés that should have been ironed out in subsequent rewrites.