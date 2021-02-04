Bingeworthy: Zendaya and John David Washington clash in lockdown in Netflix's 'Malcolm & Marie'

I admire the lengths that were taken to make “Malcolm & Marie." Writer-director Sam Levinson (“Assassination Nation”) and his two actors, John David Washington and Zendaya, quarantined with a small crew in a Malibu beach house to make the film last summer.
Just six months later, it’s premiering on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 5.
The movie is powerfully acted and looks gorgeous, filmed in lustrous black-and-white that takes full dramatic advantage of its single location. But its execution throws into sharp relief the fact that Levinson’s original screenplay wasn’t ready to be filmed.
Washington plays Malcolm, a hotshot filmmaker who comes home on Cloud 9 from the glitzy premiere of his latest movie, dancing and sliding around the house in his tux to James Brown’s “Down and Out in NYC.” In tow in her evening gown, and looking decidedly less thrilled, is Malcolm’s girlfriend Marie (Zendaya).
There’s been some media controversy over pairing the 36-year-old Washington with the 24-year-old Zendaya, but their age difference seems central to the power dynamic of the relationship. The arrogant Malcolm is so obsessed with his art and his notion of himself as an artist that he often relegates the younger Marie to being a prize on his arm, a beautiful accessory, until he really needs her.
This is the night that Marie seeks to reverse that balance of power. She’s miffed that Malcolm forgot to thank her during his speech at the premiere, despite the fact that the movie, an account of a young female junkie trying to get clean, seems to have been heavily borrowed from her own past.
Over the course of 105 minutes, Malcolm and Marie argue, make up and then argue again. These arguments come in the form of extended, expletive-laden “You know what your problem is?” tirades against each other. Washington and Zendaya deliver their marathon monologues with verve and intensity, and Levinson’s use of space keeps it from feeling too stagy.
But it’s a big red flag that the viewer starts being more impressed that they can memorize all those lines rather than connecting with what they’re actually saying. The truth is that Levinson’s screenplay feels rushed, relying on clichés that should have been ironed out in subsequent rewrites.
The one exception is a foul-mouthed rant that Washington delivers as he eviscerates line by line an L.A. Times review of the new movie. And it’s a rave! There’s been some chatter that Levinson wrote the speech to settle a beef with a particular critic who panned “Assassination Nation.” If so, it really backfired, because what the speech exposes is Malcolm’s preening self-regard (and maybe, unwittingly, Levinson’s).
As a jobs program while Hollywood was shut down (Levinson hired his crew from HBO’s “Euphoria” to make the film, and features all their names in the opening credits), “Malcolm & Marie" is a laudable project. But the end result is a flawed enterprise that generates more noise than heat. If only Levinson had known that we’d still be in lockdown at the time of the movie’s release, and he didn’t need to hurry.
Also on streaming: A couple of streaming services that specialize in TV shows from other countries have murder on their mind this week. BritBox's "The Pembrokeshire Murders," which premiered Tuesday, stars Luke Evans ("The Hobbit") in a based-on-a-real-life case about a Welsh detective trying to solve two notorious unsolved double murders. And on Sundance Now, the bluntly named Canadian series "The Murders" (premiering Thursday) stars Jessica Lucas as a Vancouver detective seeking redemption after her negligence resulted in the death of a fellow officer. And HBO MAX premiered "The Investigation" on Monday, which recounts the investigation into the murder of Danish journalist Kim Wall.
The new Hulu/New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears" looks into the current state of the pop star, who has been living under a court-ordered conservatorship, the result of a long-standing legal battle with her father over control of her career and her estate. It premieres Friday.