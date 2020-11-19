Bingeworthy: Steve McQueen kicks off his 'Small Axe' series with rousing 'Mangrove'

The Mangrove quickly becomes not just a popular restaurant space, but a community gathering place where West Indian immigrants can gather over dishes from their home countries, talk, dance and support each other. There’s a glorious nighttime scene where the clientele from the restaurant spill into the street for an impromptu dance party, propelled by the sound of a steel drum.

But then McQueen shifts perspective to a white man in a car, watching the festivities with a look of absolute hatred. He’s Police Constable Pulley (Sam Spruell), a racist bully who can’t stand the thought of immigrants organizing their collective power on his beat. The local police lead a series of raids on The Mangrove on the flimsiest of pretenses, smashing dishes with their billy clubs and scaring away customers. Pulley even sees the spiciness of the Mangrove’s dishes as an affront, and demands that Crichlow put more bland British entrees on the menu.

Eventually, Crichlow and his supporters, including members of the local Black Panther chapter, mount a peaceful demonstration in the streets, where they are confronted and assaulted by a phalanx of police officers. The second half of “Mangrove” is a courtroom drama, where Frank and eight other Black defendants (known as “The Mangrove Nine”) face charges of inciting a riot.