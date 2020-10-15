Bingeworthy: Sorkin's 'Trial of the Chicago 7' closes the gap between 1969 and 2020

Presiding over the trial is Judge Julius Hoffman (Frank Langella), whose dottiness barely conceals his contempt for the protesters, especially his namesake Abbie Hoffman. He keeps his thumb firmly on the scale of the trial, and peppers the defendants and their lawyer, the rumpled but canny William Kuntsler (Mark Rylance) with contempt citations. Hoffman and Rubin see the trial for the farce that it is, disrupting the proceedings with outbursts and pranks, like showing up for court wearing judges’ robes.

While the courtroom antics are fun and engrossing, what Sorkin finds that’s new about this version of the story is the underlying tensions between Hayden and Abbie Hoffman. Hayden, founder of Students for a Democratic Society, still believes he can change the system from within. Hoffman scoffs at such idealism; the system is rotten, he contends, and the best thing to do is tear it down and start over, laughing all the way. It seems like Sorkin’s heart lies with Hayden’s way, but he gives both sides their day in court.

The arguments over the best way to make change is the heart of the film, and reflects one that we see splashed on our editorial pages every day in 2020 in arguments between progressives and moderates. That uncanny relevance pervades “Chicago 7,” even though Sorkin swears he hasn’t changed a word of the screenplay since he wrote it in the mid-‘00s.