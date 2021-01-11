Bingeworthy: Netflix's French heist thriller 'Lupin' will steal your attention

The main character of “Lupin” is not Auguste Lupin, however, but a Senegalese immigrant named Assane Diop, played by the enormously charismatic Omar Sy (“The Intouchables”). Diop’s father, the chauffeur of a wealthy man, read him the original LeBlanc stories when he was a kid, and Diop grew up wanting to model the character’s debonair ways.

Turns out that Diop’s robbery at the Louvre has a personal motivation. When he was a kid, his father was framed for stealing an expensive necklace from his employer known as the Queen’s Necklace. His father died in prison and the necklace was never recovered, but surfaced 25 years later at that Louvre auction. Diop is determined to find out who framed his father.

“Lupin,” created by George Kay and directed by Louis Leterrier (“Now You See Me”), keeps topping itself with bigger and bigger capers (in Episode 2, Diop breaks into and then out of prison to interrogate one of his father’s old cellmates). The overarching storyline adds a layer of emotion and seriousness to the stylish heist thrills; he’s not just doing this for fun. But he is having fun.